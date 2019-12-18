Los Angeles Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrates Crossing $1 Billion Dollars Worth of Real Estate Transactions

2019 was a big year for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty crossing the milestone of $1 Billion in transactions booked by the team’s realty experts.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation, ethical, transparent conduct and putting clients first has proven to be a successful path in the extended Los Angeles-area real estate world. Building off of these principles, Los Angeles’s Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty recently announced the company achieving a remarkable accomplishment in 2019 – breaking the $1 Billion dollars in real estate transactions mark. This was done by the Your Home Sold Guaranteed team while never compromising in the moral foundation the office has been built around by their forward-thinking founder and CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma.

“Our vision is to be the best Place to work, buy and sell Real Estate in California,” commented the passionate Kusuma. “Accomplishing something like this – which is a huge amount of happy real estate transactions – shows that we are on the right path. It’s something to really celebrate with the New Year approaching!”

Kusuma pointed to the special system used at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as being a key to their standing out from the competition and being able to dominate the market. The firm has their own marketing and lead generation department, administrative, inside sales team, outside sales team, transaction coordinator, accounting and finance, and IT and media department. Other brokerages only have a broker and outside sales agents, where as Your Home Sold Guaranteed presents a total package to help meet their goals.

The team is always happy to discuss details with potential clients who would like to buy or sell a home and let them know how they can help. This includes offering the chance to look at off-market homes for sale in the Los Angeles area, on request.

To learn more be sure to visit http://yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com.

