Youth for Human Rights International Advocates #StandUp4HumanRights in Defense of Human Rights Education

Human rights advocates gather to stand up and march for the rights of all in honor of the 71st Anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Human Rights advocates forwarded the UN’s #StandUp4HumanRights campaign with a march in honor of 71st Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

I applaud the YHRI organization as you assemble hundreds of young activists who are passionate about speaking up for and defending the human rights of people all around the world.” — Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Human Rights Day 2019, a group of young advocates gathered together at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, to march in support of implementing human rights education on a global scale. The march was led by Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) and joined by another international organization, Project Peace Lights. The large group of passionate activists dressed in blue in support of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the World War II Memorial.

Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, DC, issued an official proclamation to YHRI to celebrate International Human Rights Day and the #StandUp4HumanRights March. The proclamation states: “I applaud the YHRI organization as you assemble hundreds of young activists who are passionate about speaking up for and defending the human rights of people all around the world.”

The march in Washington, DC, was part of a global series of events led by Youth for Human Rights International in honor of Human Rights Day and on the occasion of the 71st Anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). The document, if widely known and fully applied, could end human rights abuses everywhere. To show their support of the 71st Anniversary, marchers also signed a petition encouraging the government to support human rights education.

With the end of World War II and the creation of the United Nations, the international community vowed never to allow human rights atrocities to occur again. Advocates marched from the Lincoln Memorial to the WWII Memorial to symbolize this dedication to this vow of peace and human rights.

The stated purpose of the UN is to bring peace to all nations of the world. After World War II, a committee headed by Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Human Rights Council , wrote a special document which “declares” the rights that everyone in the entire world should have—thus, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Today there are 193 member states of the UN, all of whom have signed on in agreement with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In celebration of the 71st Anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Youth for Human Rights DC and other national and international chapters have been key champions in the United Nations campaign #StandUp4HumanRights. Erica Rodgers, Director of Youth for Human Rights International Office and organizer of the march commented, “There is no better way to bring peace to the world than through wide scale education of human rights. We are here to bring awareness of basic human rights on this 71st anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. We must empower our youth to take a stand against human rights violations such as human trafficking, violence and discrimination.”

About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization with chapters around the world whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance, respect and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through international summits, art series, concerts and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has – and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch a documentary on how Youth for Human Rights began. https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html

“Peace Lights” is a video art piece created by Peter Rogina and Eileen Cohen. It has been adopted by the New York Peace Coalition and the Peace Organizations of 14 countries as their international symbol for peace and non-violence. The United Nations International Year of Light has also endorsed “Peace Lights”, and it has been featured around the world in 6 continents.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.