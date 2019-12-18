Certified Farrier Eliot Pargament Completed Training At The “Harvard” Of Horseshoeing School In Kentucky

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eliot Pargament is a farrier and business owner. Presently, Eliot Pargament provides his services to those in and around Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. He can be reached at (703) 727-5281, or mingusman14@gmail.com. ‬Eliot Pargament is currently looking to grow his clientele and invites you to learn more about his skills as a farrier. Eliot started his company, Metro Farrier Services, after many years of training and hands-on experience.A farrier is an expert in equine hoof care, including the trimming and balancing of horse hooves. It also involves the placing of shoes on the hooves of horses, when necessary. Eliot Pargament earned his credential of Certified Farrier in 2011 and has worked as one ever since.Eliot received his very first farrier training at the Tucson School of Horseshoeing in Tucson. When he completed the program, he instantly knew he would go on to gain more farrier education.It was not long after his first training session that Eliot Pargament went on to complete another program at Kentucky Horseshoeing school located in Richmond, KY. This training was at the Kentucky school that is often seen as the “Harvard” of horseshoeing schools. Its actual name is Kentucky Horseshoeing School located in Richmond, KY. After completing his training in Kentucky, Eliot Pargament served as an apprentice in the Washington DC area.Eventually, Eliot Pargament did go back to school, but not as a student. Instead, he served at the University of Maryland as an assistant instructor.Eliot Pargament considers continuing education very important and is always searching for new and improved techniques to use on horses.Eliot Pargament specializes in all breeds of horse, and his treatments include:-Corrective and lameness shoeing-Custom blacksmithing-Draft horses-Dressage horses-General farrier work-Handmade shoes-Hot shoeing-Regular shoes, and trims-Plus much moreConnect with Eliot Pargament via LinkedIn:Linkedin Profile URL: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eliot-pargament-5a880a118/ Eliot hopes to hear from you and looks forward to taking great care of the shoes of your horse(s).



