Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Analysis & Trends Up to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in retrofits of cabin interiors, rising capacity of geo satellites coupled with decline in cost and ongoing development of IFEC and wireless-IFE.



IFE hardware is sub-fragmented into non-portable hardware and portable hardware. Non-portable hardware is again subdivided into seat electronic boxes, media servers, embedded seatback units and other non-portable hardwares. Portable hardware is again sub-segmented into removable storage devices, dockable seatback units and other portable hardwares. IFE content is subcategorized into streamed content services and stored content services. Streamed content services are again sub-classified into in-flight internet, in-flight media, in-flight phone/messaging/email, in-flight information and in-flight online shopping/advertisement and other streamed content services.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Retrofits of Cabin Interiors

3.1.2 Rising Capacity of Geo Satellites Coupled with Decline in Cost

3.1.3 Ongoing Development of IFEC and Wireless-IFE

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By Aircraft Type

4.1 Wide-Body Aircraft

4.2 Business Jets

4.3 Narrow-Body Aircraft

4.4 Very Large Aircraft

4.5 Regional Jets

4.6 Turboprop



5 In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By Product

5.1 IFE Connectivity

5.2 IFE Hardware

5.3 IFE Content

5.4 Entertainment service



6 In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By Fit

6.1 Linefit

6.2 Retrofit



7 In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By Connectivity Technology

7.1 Air-to-ground connectivity

7.2 Satellite connectivity



8 In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By Class

8.1 First Class

8.2 Economy Class

8.3 Business Class



9 In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By Offering Type

9.1 In-Flight Connectivity (IFC)

9.2 In-Flight Entertainment (IFE)



10 In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By End User

10.1 Aftermarket

10.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



11 In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Honeywell International Inc.

13.2 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

13.3 Panasonic Corporation

13.4 Thales SA

13.5 SITA Group

13.6 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

13.7 Gogo LLC

13.8 ViaSat Inc.

13.9 Kontron AG

13.10 Zodiac Aerospace SA

13.11 Thikom Solutions Inc.

13.12 EchoStar Corporation

13.13 Safran Group

13.14 Kymeta Corporation

13.15 Astronics Corp.

13.16 BAE Systems PLC

13.17 Cobham PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6ivy2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.