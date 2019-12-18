Simplus Announces the Opening of its Digital Practice and Key Hires

Kim Georgeton, Jerry Claunch, and Kevin Durbin bring decades of executive-level management and Commerce and Marketing Cloud experience.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplus announced today the opening of its Digital Practice to better serve customers in the Salesforce ecosystem. The focus of the practice is:

To provide advisory and implementation services for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud.

To help sales and marketing customers integrate siloed go-to-market activities into a unified, customer-focused, data-driven strategy.

To deliver valuable digital transformation initiatives for enterprises to enable profitable growth, operational efficiency, and an integrated customer experience.

Kim Georgeton, Simplus’ new Managing Director of Commerce and Marketing Cloud, will lead the practice of 24 dedicated Commerce and Marketing Cloud developers, administrators, quality assurance and project managers, digital specialists, solution strategists, UX designers, and architects.

Kim is an industry expert in Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Digital Marketing Solutions, and Creative and Photographic services. Kim has worked with Arhaus Furniture as the VP of eCommerce, where she was in charge of eCommerce digital transformation. She also worked with Lane Bryant as the DMM of eCommerce and Media Services, where she created and launched “Fast Lane” and was responsible for managing media budgets across the omni-channel. Kim previously worked with Amazon.com and launched Gift Center Pilot, Toys, Video Games, Consumer Electronics (US), Camera and Consumer Electronics (Germany), and developed the first CMS. Kim holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Spanish Studies and International Business from the University of Cincinnati.

“As we listen to our customers, we’ve seen a greater need for Commerce and Marketing Cloud expertise,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “I’m thrilled to have Kim join us with her 20+ years of retail experience to lead the practice.”

Jerry Claunch and Kevin Durbin will assist Kim in leading the practice as delivery directors. For more than 10 years, Jerry has been a digital implementation leader in Commerce Cloud, helping large national brands bring their stores online. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management Information Systems from the Richard T. Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Kevin Durbin is a creative and digital marketing leader who is passionate about driving team and customer satisfaction. With 15 years of experience and a degree from The Modern College of Design, Kevin has lead numerous retail marketing programs, utilizing Salesforce Marketing Cloud as well as other integrated technologies, with an emphasis on exceeding key business objectives and optimizing customer spend.

“We could not be more thrilled to join the ranks of Simplus,” Georgeton said. “We are excited to build new commerce and marketing experiences for our collective clients into 2020 and beyond!”

For more information, please visit simplus.com or call Amy Cook at 1-833-SIMPLUS.

