HealthEC Only Vendor Recognized for Having All SDOH Capabilities in 2019 KLAS Population Health Care Management Performance Report

2019 Best in KLAS for Population Health Vendor Makes Mark on Social Determinants of Health in New KLAS Report

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC, the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, today announced that the firm has been recognized for its performance in KLAS’s newly published Population Health Care Management 2019 report, which examines the use of population health management software for care management.



HealthEC was the only provider among the 13 vendors reviewed in the survey to have all the KLAS validated vendor capabilities for Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), including SDOH assessment; Auto-populates assessment from clinical data; Flags care needs based on assessment for care manager/clinician; Connects to community resources to resolve care needs; General population information based on zip code; and Bidirectional integration between community resources & PHM tool.

In addition to highlighting the breadth of HealthEC’s SDOH capabilities, the report notes the flexibility of HealthEC’s CareConnect care management platform, citing the company’s performance in both categories as follows:

“HealthEC provides the broadest SDOH capabilities; customers highlight their partnering approach to development. Other vendors are behind.”

“HealthEC customers appreciate how much planning and scoping the vendor does to make sure the tools are aligned correctly with an organization’s needs.”

The firm rated above average in providing actionable insights through accurate, complete data. Above average performance was also cited for identifying and closing care gaps and generating a high-quality longitudinal care record.

HealthEC’s accomplishments in the report were also bolstered by client comments, including:

“HealthEC modified the assessments that automatically generate intervention plans for our patients, and that really helps us close care gaps. The system pretty much automates the whole process, and it gives us the opportunity to edit and add interventions as we see fit. The software isn’t restrictive. Once the AI gets a care plan done, we can modify it before it is approved. That is great.”

“The outcomes are phenomenal in terms of decreasing hospitalization. We decreased hospitalization by 50% and fall incidents by 25%. Patient engagement increased by 35%, and we were able to measure that because HealthEC delivered those outcome variables to us. We had to ask for those variables, but HealthEC sat down with us and we figured out how to get those figures. That is part of why I think Health EC is terrific.”

“HealthEC is committed to providing our clients with an innovative care management solution that helps ensure success with population health management and value-based care,” said Arthur Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer at HealthEC. “We appreciate that our platform has been recognized for its customization and comprehensive social determinants of health functionality – both of which provide key support to care managers and close care gaps across the healthcare spectrum.”

https://klasresearch.com/report/population-health-care-management-2019/1386

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS visit www.KLASresearch.com

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, cited as the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at Healthec.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





