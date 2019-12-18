Yenlo and 42Crunch Enter Strategic Partnership to Secure APIs and Enforce API Policies

Yenlo will extend the value it brings to API customers worldwide by adding 42Crunch API security services to its existing service portfolio, including Connext, Yenlo’s WSO2-based integration platform as a service

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam and Paris, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global integration and API management specialist Yenlo and specialist in API security 42Crunch , today announced a strategic partnership to secure and enforce API-policies as an added value service to Yenlo’s growing API business across the world.

42Crunch offers an enterprise-grade, full-fledged, end-to-end API security platform. Using the 42Crunch platform, enterprises have a unique set of integrated API security tools that allow discovery, remediation of OpenAPI vulnerabilities, and runtime protection against API attacks.

The API security provided by 42Crunch complements Yenlo’s comprehensive API management and integration solutions, including Connext , a 24/7 managed integration platform as a service (iPaaS). Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the open source WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, the cloud solution significantly facilitates the ability to integrate databases, applications, services and processes.

Under the agreement, Yenlo will resell 42Crunch API security services, including Audit, Scan and Protection. The services will be offered both as standalone solutions and as part of Yenlo’s Connext platform. Together, the 42Crunch platform and Yenlo Connext will enable enterprises to make security part of their continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD).

“As more APIs drive modern applications, we are seeing a strong demand among CIOs, CTOs and enterprise architects to more efficiently integrate API security with CI/CD. Adding the 42Crunch security platform to our portfolio means we can address this demand by offering our global customers a great, new innovative API security service that they can put right into their CI/CD pipelines,” said Ruben van der Zwan, CEO and co-founder of Yenlo.

“Yenlo has a long history of building and deploying highly available and scalable API-based applications for its customers. With our API security solution integrated into Connext, customers will have access to one of the most secure cloud-based integration platforms available today securing their own APIs in a few clicks,” said Jacques Declas, CEO and co-founder of 42Crunch.

About 42Crunch

42Crunch bridges the gap between API development and security teams with a simple, automated platform that provides auditing, live endpoint scanning, and micro API firewall protection. Unlike other solutions on the market, the 42Crunch platform empowers development, security and operations teams with a set of integrated tools to easily build security into the foundation of the API and enforce those policies throughout the API lifecycle. By delivering security as code you enable a seamless DevSecOps experience, allowing innovation at the speed of business without sacrificing integrity.

About Yenlo

Yenlo is a global integration specialist and specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Yenlo is the most advanced Certified Premier Partner (CPP) and official Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2 and has an impressive customer portfolio all over the world. Yenlo believes that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; and add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an Open source-first, API-first, and Cloud-first strategy,

For more information, visit www.yenlo.com/42crunch or call +31 20 27 00700.

