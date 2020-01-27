Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran or Person with Mesothelioma in Kansas Receives A Much Better Financial Compensation Result

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for their clients who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer ” — Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center

TOPEKA , KANSAS , USA, January 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Rather than ordering a 'free' book, kit or package about mesothelioma if you have recently been diagnosed with this rare cancer please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if you are in Kansas. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO to assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Kansas because we know how much effort they will put into making certain their client receives the best possible financial compensation results.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for their clients who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. As we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303-the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste make house calls anywhere in Kansas to make certain a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma understands how the mesothelioma compensation process works as well as the potential value of their claim. For Navy Veterans mesothelioma compensation frequently exceeds a million dollars.

“For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering a free service for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Kansas that is designed to increase the victim's mesothelioma compensation. They call the service the 'list' and it has been designed to identify the how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. It is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kansas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, aerospace workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Kansas.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Kansas including communities such as Wichita, Overland Park, Topeka, Olathe, and Lawrence. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Kansas the Kansas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Cancer Center of Kansas Wichita, Kansas: https://www.cancercenterofkansas.com/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma also happens in Kansas. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.