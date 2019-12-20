HOAManagement.com announces campaign expand HOA board member education and provide more resources for HOA volunteers

CHEYENNE, WY, USA, December 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOA Management (.com) Inc. which developed the first online marketplace to match community associations with service providers, announced today an updated campaign to directly work with Board Members and volunteers in Community Associations. This campaign is designed to provide industry updates and information to Board Members and Committee Members in communities across the US.

"We are excited about the launch of this program to work directly with condo, townhome, and single-family volunteers in community associations across the country. We are currently connected to over 300,000 Board Members and volunteers and being able to reach them on a regular basis with industry information and vendor options is exciting,” said Jason Lewis, Director of Sales and Marketing for HOA Management (.com).

HOA management companies and service providers who service these communities can tap into the expanding group of associations who work with HOA Management (.com) to share updates and innovative information that will not only educate Board Members and volunteers but will help them expand their companies services to a new client base.

HOAManagement.com was first launched in 2010 as a way to help board members and community volunteers find qualified management companies that can service homeowner associations and condominium associations. HOAManagement.com also added a vendor network to help board members and property managers find quality vendors that specialize in working with homeowner associations.

Today, more than 600 companies are partnered with HOAManagement.com as it continues to grow. These companies include HOA property management companies, HOA attorneys, accountants, reserve specialists, landscaping companies, pool management companies, construction and remodeling companies, painters, roofing companies, commercial electricians, and more.

Jason continues, “It’s been exciting to be a part of the growth over the years. Because of the support of all the companies that have partnered with us and advertise their services, we are able to provide all of the campaigns and educational resources to our members free of charge.

The campaign will be launching in 2020. Those interested in learning more about it can visit the website at www.hoamanagement.com. Companies that are interested in becoming an advertising partner can visit www.hoamanagement.com/advertiseonhoam.

About HOA Management (.com)

As the first online directory serving the HOA management industry, HOA Management (.com) has connected thousands of associations with management companies and vendors in their local area and has provided helpful tools and literature for board members and managers alike. In an industry where over $40 billion per year is spent on maintaining and repairing properties nationwide, HOA Management (.com) is the number one destination for board members and managers when looking for local firms that are qualified to service community associations.

HOA Management (.com) ranks in the top search results for over 500 keywords related to the community association industry, and their mission has always been to continue building their massive following of HOA volunteers and managers across the United States. Association management companies and service providers interested in advertising opportunities can learn more at http://www.hoamanagement.com/advertiseonhoam/



