Cedar Management Group Announces 15 Years of Service Milestone

Cedar Management Group, an Accredited Association Management Company, celebrates its 15 year in business beginning in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, December 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedar Management Group, AAMC, is proud to announce their 15th year in business starting in January 2020. Cedar Management Group is a leading HOA management company that provides professional management services in North and South Carolina. Cedar was formed in 2005 in Charlotte, NC with 8 communities. Today, Cedar provides association management services to over 800 homeowner associations and condominium associations throughout North and South Carolina, representing over 150,000 homes.

Since its beginning in 2005, Cedar has expanded to 15 property management office locations with its most recent additions in Wilmington, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC. Cedar attributes its growth to implementing the best technology available, providing free board member educational events, and offering the best possible customer service to homeowners and board members.

Cedar Management Group provides management services to Homeowner Associations and Condominium Associations in both Carolinas. These services include HOA accounting and financial management, vendor management, onsite management, legal assistance, reserve planning, and various value-added services to communities of all sizes.

“I am very proud of our people and our growth over the years,” says Cedar Management Group President, Paul Greiner. “While we continue to use innovative techniques and technology to improve our service, we build our foundation on what matters most – providing the best and most responsive service we possibly can. Our success is dependent on the success of our customers.”

Vernon Klein, Vice President of Cedar Management Group says, “Celebrating 15 years of service is very exciting for our company. We know the important role we play for our communities and we continue to look for opportunities to expand our service and assist in new and challenging ways.”

Cedar Management has several events planned for 2020 to celebrate this milestone, including staff outings, HOA board member social events, and expanding its HOA board education programs.

About Cedar Management Group

Cedar Management Group, AAMC is a property management company that provides professional homeowner association management services. Cedar is an Accredited Association Management Company based in Charlotte, NC and provides HOA management services to community associations in North Carolina and South Carolina. Cedar Management Group exclusively focuses on the management of communities, homeowner associations and condominiums as well as commercial associations. For more information, please visit www.mycmg.com or call (877) 252-3327.



