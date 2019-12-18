GoodData Partners with KMS Technology Solutions to Expand Footprint in Asia

KMS will help GoodData implement new technology solutions and support expanding customer base in fast growing Asia market

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData® , a leader in end-to-end analytics solutions, announced today that it is partnering with KMS Technology Solutions (KMS) to expand GoodData’s rapidly growing global footprint and extend its data analytics solution to more parts of the world.



The move underscores GoodData’s belief that data analytics should be available to every company, large or small, and that high-end analytics should be a mainstay of data housed in the cloud, on premise or both.

“We’re very excited to partner with KMS to expand our global presence and reach ever more customers looking to apply robust analytics to data to drive optimal business growth,” said GoodData CEO Roman Stanek. “Asia is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and we’re sure our solution will be well received in this new market for GoodData.”

KMS is a U.S.-based product engineering and consulting company with centers in Vietnam. It works primarily with software companies to accelerate the delivery of innovative software solutions and make offshore outsourcing easier and more effective. It also builds relationships with cutting edge technology companies to add a deeper layer of expertise to help enterprises shape, execute and manage their digital transformation journeys.

From its perch in Southeast Asia, KMS will help provide local support for GoodData customers in the region, including implementation, deployment and support.

“We partner with amazing companies, and are pleased to join forces with GoodData,” says Vu Lam, KMS Founder and Chairman. “Southeast Asian companies are on the frontlines of massive growth and data analytics will play a key role. We believe GoodData is one of the premier data analytics providers in the market today, and we are excited to help them meet the growing demand across Asia for their innovative solutions.”

With 70,000 businesses, over a million users and a massively scalable, secure & high-performance Insights Platform-as-a-Service, GoodData offers the transformational technology and expertise to operationalize intelligent decisions within business applications and business processes. Its platform is not only robust and flexible, but also usable by all team members and not just analysts.

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .

©2019, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Chad Torbin

4155486536

chad@speakeasystrategies.com



