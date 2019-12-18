Global Digital Signage Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Signage Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Signage Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing advanced analytics packages, growing demand of touch sensors and increasing transition of traditional stores to smart stores in retail.



With respect to the type, the market is fragmented into standalone digital signage, web-based digital signage, conventional, internet protocol television (IPTV)-based digital signage and smart signages. The smart signages is further divided into artificial intelligence (AI)-based signage, IoT (internet of things)-enabled smart signage and context aware signage.



The display technology market is divided into LCD (liquid crystal display), direct-view large-pixel led, direct-view fine-pixel led, OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display, LED (light-emitting diode), projection, 2-D display, 3-D display and other display technologies. The 2-D display is further fragmented into SSI (smart screen device interaction), body sensor, touch screen, QR code via smartphones and other 2-D displays. The 3-D display is further sub-segmented into 3D display with polarized glasses, auto stereoscopy display and other 3-D displays. The other display technologies is further segregated into DLP (digital light processing) rear, older tube-based TVs and plasma screens.



By product, the market is fragmented into video wall, video screen, transparent LED screen, digital poster and standalone display. The standalone display is further divided into kiosks, billboards, signboards, menu boards and other standalone displays. The kiosks is further more segmented into interactive and non-interactive. Moreover, the interactive is further sub-segregated into self-service kiosks, automated teller machine and vending kiosks. The billboards is further more classified into interactive and non-interactive. The signboards is further fragmented into interactive and non-interactive. The menu boards is further bifurcated into interactive and non-interactive.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Digital Signage Market, By Size

4.1 Below 32 Inches

4.2 32 -52 Inches

4.3 More than 52 Inches



5 Digital Signage Market, By Resolution

5.1 4K

5.2 8K

5.3 Full High Definition (FHD)

5.4 High-definition (HD)

5.5 Lower Than HD



6 Digital Signage Market, By Brightness

6.1 0-500 Nits

6.2 501-1,000 Nits

6.3 1,001-2,000 Nits

6.4 2,001-3,000 Nits

6.5 More Than 3,000 Nits



7 Digital Signage Market, By Type

7.1 Standalone Digital Signage

7.2 Web-based Digital Signage

7.3 Conventional

7.4 Internet Protocol television (IPTV)-based Digital Signage

7.5 Smart Signages



8 Digital Signage Market, By Offering

8.1 Hardware

8.2 Software

8.3 Services



9 Digital Signage Market, By Display Technology

9.1 LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

9.2 Direct-View Large-Pixel Led

9.3 Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led

9.4 OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) Display

9.5 LED (Light-Emitting Diode)

9.6 Projection

9.7 2-D Display

9.8 3-D Display

9.9 Other Display Technologies



10 Digital Signage Market, By Content

10.1 News

10.2 Weather

10.3 Vertically Oriented Content

10.4 Health & Wellness

10.5 Sports



11 Digital Signage Market, By Product

11.1 Video Wall

11.2 Video screen

11.3 Transparent LED screen

11.4 Digital poster

11.5 Standalone Display



12 Digital Signage Market, By Application

12.1 Indoor

12.2 Outdoor



13 Digital Signage Market, By End User

13.1 Healthcare

13.2 Transportation and Public Places

13.3 Government, Command and Control Centers

13.4 Electronics

13.5 Education

13.6 Sports and Entertainment

13.7 Automotive

13.8 Industrial

13.9 Hospitality

13.10 Corporate and Broadcast

13.11 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

13.12 QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

13.13 Retail

13.14 Digital Banners



14 Digital Signage Market, By Geography

14.1 North America

14.2 Europe

14.3 Asia Pacific

14.4 Middle East

14.5 Latin America

14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



15 Key Player Activities

15.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.3 Product Launch & Expansions

15.4 Other Activities



16 Leading Companies

16.1 Adflow Networks, Inc. (Daktronics)

16.2 BrightSign, LLC

16.3 Cisco Systems, Inc

16.4 Intel Corporation

16.5 KeyWest Technology, Inc

16.6 LG Electronics (LG Corporation)

16.7 Microsoft Corporation

16.8 NEC Display Solutions Ltd

16.9 Omnivex Corporation

16.10 Panasonic Corporation

16.11 Samsung Electronics

16.12 Scala, Inc. (Stratacache, Inc.)

16.13 Winmate Communication, Inc



