Federal Reserve Board appoints Beth Anne Wilson as director of the Division of International Finance, effective February 1

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced the appointment of Beth Anne Wilson as director of the Division of International Finance, effective February 1. Wilson, currently a deputy director of the division, will succeed Steven B. Kamin, who will serve as a senior adviser to the division before retiring at the end of April.

As director, Wilson will oversee the division's work monitoring and forecasting the global economy, analyzing key international issues such as movements in global financial and commodity markets, and supporting the Federal Reserve's engagement with foreign central banks and international organizations such as the Group of Seven, Group of Twenty, and Bank for International Settlements. She will also be responsible for briefing the Federal Open Market Committee on global economic and financial developments.

"Beth Anne is exceptionally qualified to lead the division's important work monitoring and forecasting the global economy. Her decades of experience, keen insight, and broad expertise will be invaluable for the Board and Federal Open Market Committee," said Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell.

Wilson started at the Board in 1995 as an economist in the Division of Research and Statistics. She joined the Division of International Finance in 1998 as an economist, monitoring emerging market economies, and has held other positions of increasing responsibility overseeing a wide range of the division's work. She also served as a senior economist at the Council of Economic Advisers and as a visiting professor at Georgetown University. She was presented with the Board's Special Achievement Award in 2010 for her work leading the Board's monitoring of the euro-area crisis.

Wilson received her B.A. in economics and history from the University of California at Berkeley in 1989 and her Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1995.

