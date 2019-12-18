Global Paint Protection Films Market Analysis & Trends - Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paint Protection Films Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Paint Protection Films Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing applications of paint protection films, increasing demand for UV-curable PPF, and development of shape memory alloys with high fatigue life.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Applications of Paint Protection Films

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for UV-Curable PPF

3.1.3 Development of Shape Memory Alloys with High Fatigue Life

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Paint Protection Films Market, By Finish

4.1 Gloss Finish

4.2 Matte Finish



5 Paint Protection Films Market, By Formulation Type

5.1 Solvent Based System

5.2 Water Based System

5.3 Other Formulation Types



6 Paint Protection Films Market, By Coating Type

6.1 Multilayer Based

6.2 Top Coat Based



7 Paint Protection Films Market, By Material

7.1 Polyester

7.2 Polyethylene

7.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

7.4 Polyurethane

7.5 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.6 Thermoplastic Polyurethane

7.7 Other Materials



8 Paint Protection Films Market, By Application

8.1 Aerospace & Defense

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.3 Electrical & Electronics

8.4 Lighting Parts

8.5 Marine

8.6 Vehicle Body

8.7 Other Applications



9 Paint Protection Films Market, By End User

9.1 Aftermarket

9.2 Construction

9.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



10 Paint Protection Films Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 3M

12.2 Ad-Winner Co. Ltd

12.3 American Polyfilm

12.4 Argotec

12.5 Autotech

12.6 Avery Dennison

12.7 BASF SE

12.8 Covestro

12.9 DuPont

12.10 Eastman Chemical Company

12.11 HEXIS

12.12 Madico

12.13 Premier Protective Films International

12.14 Premium Shield Inc

12.15 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

12.16 Sharpline Converting Inc

12.17 The Lubrizol Corporation

12.18 The Renolit Group

12.19 XPEL Technologies Corp

12.20 Ziebart International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ov91q4

