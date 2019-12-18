Talroo’s New AI Job Search Technology Caps Year of Product Innovation

Multiple award wins show 2019 a banner year for new product development

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiting solutions leader Talroo is ending 2019 on a high note with the release of a new search-and-match algorithm powered by state-of-the-art AI technologies. Talroo's new deep learning processes analyze billions of signals between the jobseeker-employer relationship daily, and in real time, producing significantly better search results for the job seeker and higher quality applicant matches for the employer. This new technology sits at the core of Talroo's suite of recruiter tools. Our data engineers have had a busy year – in addition to working on the foundational technology, they have also presented sessions at both the Strata and Snowflake data conferences.



Talroo Insights™: Human Resource Executive® 2019 Top HR Product

In addition to underlying technology, Talroo had a big product win this year for its business intelligence tool. In September, Human Resource Executive selected Talroo’s Insights™ dashboard as one of its Top HR Products of 2019 . Winning solutions were chosen based on their level of innovation, value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user, and ability to deliver on what they promise. Functionality includes campaign performance metrics, bidding intelligence, talent supply data, and more. These numbers can tell customers how people are finding their jobs, where the talent is living and searching, and what companies are competing for the same talent – helping the customer spend budget more efficiently and stand out in a tight labor market. For a detailed walk-through of all that Insights™ offers, read the blog post: https://blog.talroo.com/what-can-talroo-insights-dashboard-do-for-you .

Talroo Events Launch

After successful beta testing, Talroo formally launched its newest product, Talroo Events , in October. Talroo Events drives attendance to in-person hiring events, open houses, and career fairs. Events leverages the latest technology to automate messaging to candidates – all while providing candidate volume at a competitive cost-per-registrant. Events is ideal for high-volume, high-turnover industries like warehouse, retail, customer service, and healthcare. Since launch, client adoption of events has increased over 300%. To learn more about Events, check out the site page: https://www.talroo.com/events/

Inc. 500/5000 Award for Fastest-Growing Companies

Talroo also earned a growth award in August: for the sixth consecutive year, the company landed a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000, only 12% of honorees have made the list six times or more. Talroo first landed on the Inc. 500 list at #131 in 2014, and has been able to sustain a high level of growth each year since, with this year’s 3-year growth rate at over 98%.

Austin American-Statesman Best Places to Work

Talroo couldn't achieve these milestones without a dedicated team of top talent. The company is committed to rewarding that talent with competitive pay, benefits, and most importantly, opportunities for professional growth. This year, Talroo was named one of the Austin American-Statesman’s 2019 Top Workplaces. Talroo earned a spot in the Top Small Employers category (companies with under 150 employees). The list is based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This is one of Talroo’s favorite awards, since it’s given to the company by its own employees.

Talroo is proud of the milestones hit in 2019, from growth, to culture, to technology. Looking back on the year, one common thread of success is product innovation. Talroo started off the year with an eye toward new product development to give their clients the tools they need to do their jobs successfully. When products are providing value to the customer, the rest falls into place. Interested in joining Team Talroo? Learn more about what it’s like to work for Talroo and to see current opportunities.

