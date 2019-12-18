Global Sensing Cable Market: Insights, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensing Cable Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the sensing cable market offers a comprehensive analysis on the growth prospects and dynamics of the market between 2019 and 2027. The study includes detailed information about the macro- and micro-economic factors that are impacting the demand for sensing cables, and provides a detailed projection on the future trends in the market.

The report offers detailed and actionable insights to help market players understand the dynamics of the sensing cable market. The information featured in this report can help sensing cable market players, such as manufacturers, marketers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers, in making important business-related decisions.

New startups entering the global sensing cable market can also leverage the information encapsulated in the study and adopt appropriate business strategies to gain a competitive edge in the market. Industry experts, managers, stakeholders, journalists, investors, researchers, and business analysts too can make use of the critical information offered in this report.

Exclusive information about the potential rise in the sales and demand for sensing cables across countries is mentioned in the report. Readers can also find a key indicator assessment of the market, which defines the key growth prospects of the sensing cable landscape, and estimates statistics about the development of the market in terms of value (US$ million) through 2019-2027.

Key Questions Answered



How will environmental concerns impact the growth of the sensing cable market?

What are the current trends that are boosting the growth of the sensing cable markets of Europe and North America?

Why are sensing cables witnessing high demand in the liquid leak detection segment?

Which manufacturers in the sensing cable market have a strong foothold in emerging economies?

How will positive growth prospects of the oil & gas industry influence the trends in the sensing cable market?

What are current trends in the cable industry that are driving the growth of the sensing cable market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Sensing Cable Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Key Trends Analysis

4.4. Key Market Indicators

4.5. Global Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.5.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Mn)

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Global Sensing Cable Market Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Detection Medium

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Global Sensing Cable Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Detection Medium, 2017-2027

5.2.1. Liquid

5.2.1.1. Hydrocarbon Liquids

5.2.1.2. Conducting Fluids

5.2.1.3. Others

5.2.2. Gas

5.3. Detection Medium Comparison Matrix

5.4. Global Sensing Cable Market Attractiveness, by Detection Medium



6. Global Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Mode

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Global Sensing Cable Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Mode, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Single-mode Fiber

6.2.2. Multi-mode Fiber

6.3. Mode Comparison Matrix

6.4. Global Sensing Cable Market Attractiveness, by Mode



7. Global Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

7.1. Overview & Definitions

7.2. Global Sensing Cable Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2017-2027

7.2.1. Leak Detection

7.2.2. Power Cable Monitoring

7.2.3. Heat Sensing

7.2.4. Temperature Sensing

7.2.5. Acoustic Sensing

7.2.6. Strain Monitoring

7.2.7. Others

7.3. Application Comparison Matrix

7.4. Global Sensing Cable Market Attractiveness, by Application



8. Global Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use Industry

8.1. Overview & Definitions

8.2. Global Sensing Cable Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2017-2027

8.2.1. Oil & Gas

8.2.2. Environment

8.2.3. Energy & Utility

8.2.4. IT & Telecommunication

8.2.5. Infrastructure

8.2.6. Others

8.3. End-use Industry Comparison Matrix

8.4. Global Sensing Cable Market Attractiveness, by End-use Industry



9. Global Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Sensing Cable Market Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

9.2.1. North America

9.2.2. Europe

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.4. Middle East & Africa

9.2.5. South America

9.3. Global Sensing Cable Market Attractiveness, by Region



10. North America Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia-Pacific Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



14. South America Sensing Cable Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Global Sensing Cable Market Players - Competition Matrix

15.2. Global Sensing Cable Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Recent Development, Strategy)

15.3.1. Cable USA

15.3.2. Corning Incorporated

15.3.3. NKT Photonics A/S

15.3.4. PCB Piezotronics Inc.

15.3.5. Pentair

15.3.6. RLE Technologies

15.3.7. Sensornet Ltd.

15.3.8. Silixa Ltd.

15.3.9. TTK - Leak Detection System

15.3.10. Yokogawa Electric Corporation



16. Key Takeaways



