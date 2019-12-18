Global Phosphate Rock Market Analysis & Trends During the Forecast Period, 2018-2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phosphate Rock Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Phosphate Rock Market is poised to grow by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in requirement in the fertilizer and animal feed industry, increase in utilization of phosphate in animal supplements and utilization of phosphoric acid to manufacture fertilizers in agriculture sector for improving plant health.



By the grade, the market is segregated into industrial grade, fertilizer grade, feed grade and other grades.



Based on the sources, the market is fragmented into ancient soils, biogenic deposits, igneous phosphate deposits, marine phosphate deposits, metamorphic deposits and weathered deposits.



On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into animal feed, anti-corrosion agents, cosmetics, detergents, fertilizers, food additives, fungicides, industrial, chemicals, metallurgy, water treatment and other applications. Other applications segment is further segmented into consumer goods and food & beverage.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in requirement in the fertilizer and animal feed industry

3.1.2 Increase in utilization of phosphate in animal supplements

3.1.3 Utilization of phosphoric acid to manufacture fertilizers in agriculture sector for improving plant health

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Phosphate Rock Market, By Grade

4.1 Industrial Grade

4.2 Fertilizer Grade

4.3 Feed Grade

4.4 Other Grades



5 Phosphate Rock Market, By Sources

5.1 Ancient Soils

5.2 Biogenic Deposits

5.3 Igneous Phosphate Deposits

5.4 Marine Phosphate Deposits

5.5 Metamorphic Deposits

5.6 Weathered Deposits



6 Phosphate Rock Market, By Application

6.1 Animal Feed

6.2 Anti-Corrosion Agents

6.3 Cosmetics

6.4 Detergents

6.5 Fertilizers

6.6 Food Additives

6.7 Fungicides

6.8 Industrial

6.9 Chemicals

6.10 Metallurgy

6.11 Water Treatment

6.12 Other Applications



7 Phosphate Rock Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Agrium

9.2 Anglo American

9.3 Grange Resources

9.4 MBAC Fertilizer

9.5 Mosaic Company

9.6 Phosphate Resources

9.7 Potash Corp

9.8 Shaw River Manganese

9.9 Sterling Group Ventures

9.10 Vale

9.11 WENGFU Group



