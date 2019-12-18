CASE Construction Equipment wins 2019 Good Design® Award for its methane-powered wheel loader concept, ProjectTETRA

/EIN News/ -- CASE Construction Equipment has received the prestigious Good Design® Award for its methane-powered wheel loader concept from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies

London, December 18, 2019

CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), received the award from a jury composed of renowned international design professionals, leading industry specialists and design journalists. The methane-powered wheel loader, first unveiled in April 2019 at BAUMA, the world’s largest construction trade fair in Munich, Germany was chosen for its vision of the future of construction as a sustainable, connected and technologically advanced industry. As a winner of the award, ProjectTETRA will be featured in the Good Design Yearbook for 2019-2020.

The CASE wheel loader concept, jointly developed by the CASE engineering and CNH Industrial international design teams, reimagines wheel loader design. It demonstrates the viability of alternative fuels in construction equipment and the feasibility of using fuel generated from waste products and renewable sources. It is powered by a proven methane engine, produced by sister brand FPT Industrial, that delivers the same performance as its diesel equivalent. The innovative design includes cutting-edge styling and an advanced operator environment that makes extensive use of touchscreen and voice control technologies. The concept also offers innovative safety features that use biometric technologies and an obstacle detection system derived from CNH Industrial’s autonomous vehicle research and development programme.

The CASE methane-powered wheel loader concept has been tested in real-world construction environments, demonstrating its feasibility and proving its business case in terms of sustainability, reduced overall Total Cost of Ownership and operational viability.

For further information on the CASE methane-powered wheel loader concept – ProjectTETRA, including images, video and technical information, please visit: http://bit.ly/CASE_ProjectTETRA

