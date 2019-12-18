Aldo Cassano Jr. Has A Rich History Working In Real Estate And Construction

LYNN, MA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldo Cassano Jr. is a man of many trades, he is knowledgeable about both construction and real estate. Aldo is also proficient in speaking Italian and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management. Aldo Cassano Jr. is a multi-property owner and Project Engineer and manages a team that works to improve Massachusetts' infrastructure. Aldo Cassano is not just highly experienced in property development, operations, and budgeting—his knowledge base includes buying and selling properties as well.After Aldo Cassano Jr. left high school, he earned a degree in construction management. He is also a former student at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Aldo Cassano graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science.Aldo’s fascination with constructing architecture has existed for as long as he remembers. He chose to pursue an education in construction to help fulfill his goal of developing a robust career. His hard work paid off once he was able to become part of the construction and real estate industries.With schooling behind him and nothing but opportunities ahead, Aldo’s dreams had come to fruition. Aldo Cassano has been able to accomplish much over the course of the past fifteen years. He has served as the Co-principal of a multi-unit residential property management company. The name of the business is Cassano Holdings.Aldo Cassano Jr. also works at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) as a Project Engineer. This lucrative role involves managing construction operations and traffic. Aldo also organizes, schedules, and attends weekly audits. MassDOT is a government agency that partners with communities and regional transit agencies.Aldo Cassano Jr. helped develop the “Big Dig” which was a mega-project in Boston, Massachusetts. Before the "Big Dig," there was a six-lane Central Artery (I-93), which was a troublesome spot for drivers. As the population grew, so did the number of vehicles on the road. 200,000 cars and trucks were trying to cross the area, causing many to have to sit in traffic for hours. Aldo Cassano Jr. helped change this unsafe roadway with the “Big Dig” project - the largest roadway project in the history of the United States.Over the years, Aldo Cassano has achieved many of his life-long dreams. He earned his degree and has worked hard to develop his rich professional history. This has allowed Aldo to experience success in both real estate and construction. Even after fifteen years, Aldo Cassano continues to build and grow his career in both of these industries.Learn more about Aldo Cassano Jr. by connecting with him via his social media profiles:LinkedIn Profile URL: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aldo-cassano-jr-567a533/ Instagram URL: https://www.instagram.com/acass6/



