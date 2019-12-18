Global Alzheimer's Disease Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alzheimer's Disease: Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Alzheimer's Disease: Dynamic Market Forecast to 2026" research report is designed to help clients stay abreast of the latest news in the Alzheimer's Disease (AD) space, including regulatory, commercial, and clinical events as well as understand how all of these events will impact the projected market forecast.



Alzheimer's Disease (AD) is a rapidly evolving field in which new developments are constantly influencing the market landscape.



The Dynamic Market Forecast consists of a slide deck detailing key market-impacting events that have occurred in the Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Space which reflects the projected influence of these events on the future AD market.



The Key Events covered in this Alzheimer's Disease (AD) Dynamic Market Forecast include



Potential first humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of AD could enter in the market in 2021

Approval and launch of DMT classes will revolutionize the field of AD therapeutics, regardless of their cost and increase competition

Three of BACE1 inhibitors have been terminated since September 2017 so elenbecestat is now leading this class due to recently published positive data results

Combination of treatment with CNP520 and CAD106 from Novartis could open new option for the treatment of AD

Launch of new four pipeline drugs added in the late stage pipeline

Scope



Components of the slide deck include

Timeline of market-impacting events

Key clinical trial landscape updates

Detailed analysis of the most impactful events, including new primary research to gain Key Opinion Leader perspective

Overview of updates to the forecast model based on anticipated future impact of events

Forward-looking events calendar listing expected key updates to the AD competitive space through October2018 - October 2021

Other events included in the analysis include -

Regulatory filings

Approval decisions

Pricing changes

Patent litigation

Clinical trial data announcements

Clinical trial failures

Clinical trial timeline updates

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global AD market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global AD market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Dynamic Market Forecast Overview

1.1 Related Reports

1.2 Upcoming Related Reports



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Updates to AD Market Dynamics

2.1 Key Events in Update 10-13

2.2 Clinical Trial Landscape Updates 14-15

2.3 Pipeline Landscape Updates

2.4 Market Insight on Key Events



3. Event 1: Approval and Launch of DMD Classes Will Revolutionize the Field of AD Therapeutics, Regardless of Their Cost

3.1 Key Updates to the Monoclonal Antibodies Market Dynamics

3.2 Biogen, Aducanumab 20-21

3.3 What Do Physicians Think?

3.4 Roche, Crenezumab

3.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3.6 Roche, Gantenerumab

3.7 What Do Physicians Think?

3.8 Competitive Landscapeof Monoclonal Antibodies in AD

3.9 Summary/Trends

3.10 Sources



4. Event 2: Recent failures of large late-phase trials have cast doubts over AD drug developers

4.1 Key Updates to BACE Inhibitors and Combination with Vaccines Market Dynamics

4.2 BACE1 Discontinued in 2018 Based on Toxicity and Efficacy Concerns

4.3 Eisai, Elenbecestat

4.4 What Do Physicians Think?

4.5 Novartis, CNP520

4.6 What Do Physicians Think?

4.7 Novartis, CAD106

4.8 What Do Physicians Think?

4.9 Competitive Landscapeof BACE Inhibitors and Combination with Vaccines in AD

4.10 Summary/Trends

4.11 Sources



5. Events Calendar

5.1 Key Events Expected to Occur in 2018-2021



6. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Biogen

Grifols

Novartis

Eisai

AZTherapies

Merck

AstraZeneca

Jannsen

Axovant

Otsuka

Intra-Cellular Therapies

TauRx Pharmaceuticals

Takeda

Archer Pharmaceuticals

Axsome Therapeutics

Avan

