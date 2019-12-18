Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces private label manufacturing contract with UFO Labs

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTC PINK: APRU) (the “company”) is proud to announce the signing of a private label/white label agreement with UFO Labs.



Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, said, “We have spent a lot of time focusing on the basics of the business, cleaning up our corporate structure, adding additional staff and advisors, planning a National rollout of Apple Rush, and expanding our distribution of some of our key nutraceutical products. Partnering with Art and UFO Labs in this private label program has been a great opportunity for us to prove that our unique cold process chew is accepted within the health and fitness market. We have specially formulated their CBD and caffeine chew with 25mg of CBD and 100mg of caffeine for an exceptional workout product. What started out as one product with an initial $5000 order has grown into a second PO for $50,000 and multiple sku’s. APRU has provided a turn key solution for UFO Labs and we are excited about where this product can go.”

Art Quintana, CEO of UFO Labs, said, “We are a new business providing high-quality, full service distribution of all-natural CBD products. Our products are made from the highest quality ingredients that deliver results and we focus on providing a healthy organic lifestyle brand that will set a new standard in the wellness industry. I am a lifelong believer in a healthy lifestyle promoting positive energy and have built a team with that same vision and a philosophy of producing natural products that help people live a healthy lifestyle with beneficial organic natural supplements. UFO Labs has built a strong partnership with APRU, LLC being our main source of manufacturing and distribution of all natural products because of their high standards, quick turnarounds and great product! UFO Labs sees this as an opportunity to promote huge growth in the year 2020! Please visit our site http://www.ufolabsproducts.com .”

“UFO Labs will continue to test market our products as we develop them and will be adding them to their portfolio as we grow. This test market capability expands our bandwidth so we can use our research and development expertise for an existing customer instead of looking for a new customer each time we create something new. As part of this agreement, Apple Rush Company, Inc. became an equity holder in UFO Labs so we have a vested interest in their success. Stay tuned via our social media and websites to learn about additional projects, personnel, and partnerships,” continued Tony.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of cpg products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com. Also coming soon www.aprubrands.com



About APRU, LLC

APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.