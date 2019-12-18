Food Packaging Equipment Market to Reach USD 22.78 billion by 2026, Advent of IoT to Drive Market,Predicts Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Food Packaging Equipment Market Research Report Are OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, ARPAC LLC., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Tetra Pak International S.A., I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A., Coesia S.p.A., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Krones AG, MULTIVAC.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Packaging Equipment Market size is prognosticated to attract high revenue in the forecast duration owing to the accelerating demand from the food and beverage packaging industry worldwide. Fortune Business Insights™ in their report titled, “ Food Packaging Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Filling, Bottling, Case Cartoning, Labeling, and Palletizing), By Application (Bakery and Confectionery Products, Meat and Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” describes the market in a 360-degree analysis format. As per the report, the market will be worth USD 22.78 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 16.60 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Objectives of the Report

A comprehensive overview of the market, focusing on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market segmentation in detail, key industrial developments, and future opportunities in the market.

List of key market vendors and strategies adopted by them, such as mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, product launches, machinery upgrades, contracts, and others.

Other Food Packaging Equipment Market trends.



Advent of Food Packaging Technology and Equipment such as IoT will Augment Market

The rapid pace of development of the food and beverage industry is the major reason promoting the Food Packaging Equipment Market growth. This is further anticipated to continue to do so in the forecast duration on account of the accelerating popularity of ready-to-eat and convenience food products worldwide. The advent of modern technology such as Big Data and IoT in the food packaging machinery market used for labeling and packaging purposes is also expected to help increase the overall Food Packaging Equipment Market share.

Additionally, the surge in the number of smart factories and the introduction of Industry 4.0 are anticipated to help attract more Food Packaging Equipment Market revenue in the forecast period. With the help of smart technology such as IoT, market vendors can access track food products from the facility store, thus assuring a high level of food security. Such advancements are likely to help increase Food Packaging Equipment Market size.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Market with Rising Popularity for Packaged Food

As per geographical segmentation, the highest Food Packaging Equipment Market share from Asia Pacific. This is attributable to high investments made by food packaging companies for expanding their portfolio all over the region. Besides this, the rise in middle-class population and increasing disposable incomes of people in nations such as Japan, China, and India are likely to result in increased demand for packaged food. Furthermore, the rapid growth of the food processing industry is anticipated to reach USD 543.0 billion by 2020, and this will create lucrative growth opportunities for the future Food Packaging Equipment Market growth.



Wide range of Product Offerings to Intensify Market Competition

Currently, the Food Packaging Equipment Market is enjoying major dominance by top players such as Tetra Pak. IMA Group, Multivac Group, and IMA Group. This is attributable to the wide range of product offerings that enhance Food Packaging Equipment Market growth. The aforementioned players are focusing on offering cost-effective materials utilized in the goo packaging machinery, such as recyclable packages.

Key industry developments in the Food Packaging Equipment Market include:

November 2018 – The Modulfill HES by Krones was revised for several hygienic and technical aspects. All Modulfill HES products went under complete reconstruction right from the bottle infeed to bottle discharge for ensuring the safety of the filling systems. Other properties such as space savings, and operator-friendly handling, prioritizing hygiene were also ensured.

August 2019 - A new generation cross-web labeler was presented by Multivac Group, providing lower life cycle expenditure. This machine is furnished with IO-link along with a sensor system used for predictively maintaining the food product and to label the inspection.

List of the key Food Packaging Equipment Market Manufacturers Include:

OPTIMA packaging group GmbH

ARPAC LLC.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Tetra Pak International S.A.

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Coesia S.p.A.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Krones AG

MULTIVAC



Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Equipment Type (Value) Filling Bottling Case Cartoning Labelling Palletizing Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value) Bakery and Confectionery Products Meat and Poultry Products Dairy Products Beverages Others (Grains, Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



Continued..!!





