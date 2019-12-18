Aeterna Zentaris Announces Publication of GHD Management Guidelines

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) is pleased to announce that the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) and American College of Endocrinology (ACE) have recently published the new ‘Guidelines for Management of Growth Hormone Deficiency in Adults and Patients transitioning from Pediatric to Adult Care’.



These AACE/ACE 2019 Guidelines (publicly available at ( https://journals.aace.com/doi/10.4158/GL-2019-0405 ) identify macimorelin as a “shorter and simpler alternative” compared to the traditionally available growth hormone stimulation tests (GHSTs). For further details, refer to the text of the guideline.

“Macimorelin is now in use within endocrine practice in the United States, thereby highlighting the important contribution of this product in the diagnosis of Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD),” commented Dr. Nicola Ammer, Chief Medical Officer, Aeterna Zentaris, on the 2019 guidelines update. “This encouraging news supports our belief in the strong capabilities of macimorelin, and may improve its awareness and acceptance in the broader marketplace,” commented Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer, Aeterna Zentaris.

Full citation:

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF CLINICAL ENDOCRINOLOGISTS AND AMERICAN COLLEGE OF ENDOCRINOLOGY GUIDELINES FOR MANAGEMENT OF GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY IN ADULTS AND PATIENTS TRANSITIONING FROM PEDIATRIC TO ADULT CARE

Kevin C. J. Yuen, Beverly M. K. Biller, Sally Radovick, John D. Carmichael, Sina Jasim, Kevin M. Pantalone, and Andrew R. Hoffman

Endocrine Practice 2019 25:11, 1191-1232

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies, principally through out-licensing arrangements. Aeterna Zentaris is the licensor and party to a license and assignment agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to carry out development, manufacturing, registration, regulatory, and supply chain for the commercialization of Macrilen™ (macimorelin), which is to be used in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada. In addition, we are actively pursuing business development opportunities for macimorelin in the rest of the world and to monetize the value of our non-strategic assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Leslie Auld

Chief Financial Officer

Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

IR@aezsinc.com

(843) 900-3211



