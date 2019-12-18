The University of Michigan Protein Assembly Lab Selects Hyperion Imaging System for Research In Cancer Immunotherapy and Immune Phenotyping

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, announced today that The University of Michigan Protein Assembly Lab, a hub for collaborative and innovative research at the intersection of synthetic biology, protein engineering and personalized medicine, has chosen the Hyperion™ Imaging System to expand its capabilities in multiparameter imaging and immune profiling of tissue.



Building upon important research enabled by mass cytometry since 2016, the lab acquired a Hyperion Imaging System to expand its capabilities in multiparameter spatial analysis of the tissue microenvironment.

The Protein Assembly Lab is under the direction of Fei Wen, PhD, Associate Professor and Associate Chair for Undergraduate Education in Chemical Engineering, Director of the UM Mass Cytometry Core and Co-Director of the Immune Monitoring Shared Resource at the UM Rogel Cancer Center.

“Our lab is exploring novel ways to push the field of precision health forward by engineering multiple protein assemblies into single entities that can act in an orchestrated and synergistic manner to carry out specific and sophisticated immunological functions to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders and to prevent viral infections,” said Wen. “We believe this approach could contribute to advances in a number of areas, including synthetic biology, cancer immunotherapy and immune phenotyping.”

“The Hyperion Imaging System enables us to extract a wealth of useful information from limited patient biopsy samples, which is critical to understanding patient-to-patient variability and developing novel and precise diagnostic and therapeutic reagents,” Wen said.

Mass cytometry deeply profiles immune cell phenotypes and functions and is the basis of more than 900 research publications documenting work on the frontiers of immunology, immuno-oncology and other realms of health and disease. The addition of the Hyperion Imaging System extends the use of mass cytometry and is revolutionizing high-multiplex tissue analysis by deeply characterizing the tumor microenvironment with an efficient one-scan workflow.



“We are truly excited that the University of Michigan Protein Assembly Lab has chosen the Hyperion Imaging System for critical research in a range of key areas including cancer immunotherapy and immune phenotyping,” said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. “The University of Michigan is ranked number one in research volume among all U.S. public universities, and this is yet another example of the increasing adoption of our technology by premiere academic medical centers that are pioneering disease and therapy research innovation.”

“This commitment by the university also demonstrates the power of expanding research capabilities to include both suspension and imaging-based technology for more comprehensive analysis, supporting work with the potential to change the face of medicine,” Linthwaite said.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) is an industry-leading biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight. We focus on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com .

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, CyTOF, Hyperion, and Imaging Mass Cytometry are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding prospects for Fluidigm mass cytometry and Imaging Mass Cytometry™ products and the potential benefits of such products. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; and competition. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

