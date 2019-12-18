Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Market 2019 Company Profiles, Size, Share and Market Intelligence Forecast To 2025

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Market 2019: Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Growth Opportunities Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Industry

Description

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer: Provides fast accurate results for blood gases, acid-base balance, electrolytes, ionized calcium, glucose, BUN and lactate. Runs samples of whole blood, plasma and serum on single-use disposable cassettes. Uses innovative optical technology.

Factors that are driving the growth include increase in number of patients in intensive care units, emergency departments, and operation rooms, rising demand for high throughput and integrated systems, consolidation of diagnostic facilities, awareness about accreditation, and increasing affordability of patients.

U.S. blood gas & electrolyte analyzers market dominated the global demand for 2015, with forecast market size to reach over USD 200 million by 2023. Asia Pacific blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is forecast to witness significant gains by 2023, due to significant growth across China, South Korea & India. These countries have huge underserved medical needs due to high prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and cancer. Further, increasing awareness regarding chronic diseases among patients, and improving healthcare access for treatment should further boost the industry growth.

This report focuses on Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Roche Diagnostics

Radiometer

Instrumentation Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

...

Segmental Analysis

The report divides the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers market into various categories based on different aspects of the product or services which would help the companies entering the market to understand the market in a wider perspective. The segmental analysis would provide information on the current scenario and emerging trends in the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers market, the analysis also provides detailed and accurate insights into the market. The report analyzes the Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers market in the region of Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Segment by Type

Benchtop Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

Portable Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

Segment by Application

Central Laboratories

Point-Of-Care

Research Methodology

The global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers market was studied in a highly in-depth manner and following which the market estimations was made using different research and analytical methodologies. Among the various tools used, the Five Forces Model by Porter was used to gain understanding about the market competition and the intensity of the industry.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers



2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis



3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers



4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers



...

8 Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Roche Diagnostics

8.1.1 Roche Diagnostics Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Roche Diagnostics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Roche Diagnostics Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Radiometer

8.2.1 Radiometer Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Radiometer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Radiometer Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Instrumentation Laboratories

8.3.1 Instrumentation Laboratories Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Instrumentation Laboratories Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Instrumentation Laboratories Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Siemens Healthcare

8.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Siemens Healthcare Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Siemens Healthcare Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analysers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued...

