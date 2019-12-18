Agero’s AI-Powered Roadside Assistance Platform Gaining Momentum with New Client Deployments, Redefining Customer Experience for Top Brands

Increasing demand for highly configurable, data-driven and transparent solutions increases growth across OEM, insurance and fleet clientele

/EIN News/ -- MEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agero, Inc. , a leading B2B2C provider of software-enabled driver assistance services, today announced significant growth momentum driven by its next-generation roadside assistance technologies and services. The company’s AI-powered capabilities, industry partnerships, and innovative platform are delivering entirely new and differentiated experiences for consumers, resulting in the addition or expansion of nearly a dozen client programs this year.



Protecting over 115 million vehicles on the road, Agero is leading the digitalization of driver assistance services on a massive scale. Agero’s platform has the flexibility to meet the distinctive program needs of varying clients and continues to deliver the transparent and seamless services that increase customer satisfaction, drive brand loyalty, and support drivers in over 12 million annual events.

Major growth areas include:

Nine customers, including four of the top eight auto insurers and a top three automotive OEM, have upgraded to the Command Center machine learning event monitoring model. This technology and management strategy, which leverages historical and real-time data analysis to identify and elevate potential threats to service, monitors over 7 million events annually and has been proven to improve the consumer experience.



machine learning event monitoring model. This technology and management strategy, which leverages historical and real-time data analysis to identify and elevate potential threats to service, monitors over 7 million events annually and has been proven to improve the consumer experience. Agero’s alternative transportation partnership with Lyft has launched and is already delighting customers and further improving net promoter scores (NPS) for those clients that have selected this exciting new upgrade.



partnership with has launched and is already delighting customers and further improving net promoter scores (NPS) for those clients that have selected this exciting new upgrade. The Swoop Dispatch Management software-as-a-service platform, delivering unmatched transparency and a fully digital experience, extends new service models to clients looking to manage their contact center functions directly. The technology and model have been deployed to multiple clients around the world and have demonstrated ability to scale while still delivering double-digit improvements in customer NPS and wait time reductions.

“Safeguarding and delivering peace of mind to millions of drivers on the side of the road is no small feat – but it is, and will continue to be, our core mission,” said Jeff Blecher, Chief Strategy Officer, Agero. “Our innovative capabilities allow clients to exceed their customers’ expectations for critical assistance and peace of mind when they need it most. As a result, our industry-leading technology, delivered at an unmatched scale, has proven to be extremely attractive to both new and longstanding client partners alike.”

Agero has long been recognized in the industry for providing a robust, scalable and enterprise grade platform serving many Fortune 500 brands in the insurer and automotive world. These recent innovations in customer experience are also catching the interest of the most progressive, disruptive, emerging players in the automotive space.

About Agero

Agero’s mission is to safeguard consumers on the road through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human powered solutions, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their drivers. We are a leading provider of driving solutions, including roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics. The company protects 115 million vehicle owners in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to more than 12 million requests annually for assistance. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com and follow on Twitter @AgeroNews .

