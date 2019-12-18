FinovateEurope 2020 Brings Leading Fintech Conference to Continental Europe for First Time

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Europe’s savviest innovators will be on hand and the best of Europe’s fintech will be on display at the not-to-be-missed FinovateEurope 2020 , taking place Feb. 11-13, 2020, at the InterContinental Berlin hotel in Berlin, Germany.



This event will mark the first time the annual FinovateEurope conference will take place in continental Europe, making the 2020 gathering a true pan-European fintech event. More than 1,200 senior attendees – half of whom are from financial institutions – and more than 150 speakers and 60 demoing companies will be in attendance.

FinovateEurope 2020 will kick off with six separate stages, where presenters will delve into topics like the future of digital, open banking, payments, insurance, financial crime and more. Featured keynote speakers will include some of the industry’s foremost digital thought leaders and trailblazers, tackling the most impactful and relevant issues facing the industry today.

Networking opportunities will abound as startups, tech leaders, multinational banks, wealth managers, financial institutions and insurance companies converge from all points on the world map. The environment will be fertile for making important connections and cultivating meaningful relationships with key players.

Register now for FinovateEurope 2020 and save 20%: https://bit.ly/2sP5YvP

“For more than 10 years, the Finovate brand has been delivering value and providing an ideal venue for today’s most important fintech conversations and deal-making to take place. Our conferences are curated, fast-paced and get right to the point, and they attract the best and brightest minds from all over the world. We are excited to host the upcoming FinovateEurope in Berlin, bringing this conference to the European continent for the first time. It promises to be a landmark event that shouldn’t be missed,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate.

About Finovate

The Finovate Group is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. Finovate's annual events include FinovateFall (New York), FinovateSpring (San Jose), and FinovateEurope (London), as well as regional events in Hong Kong, Dubai and Cape Town.

Contact Finovate

Finovate

www.Finovate.com

(888) 670-8200

Info@Finovate.com

Corporate Communications Contact

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.