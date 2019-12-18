Smart Inhalers Market 2019: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments And Forecast Till 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Inhalers Market research report is one of the finest examples which is wide-ranging and gives market insights by considering number of factors. All the data, information, statistics, facts and figures mentioned in this report are very significant to the businesses when it comes to define the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion, advertising and distribution of the products and services. To achieve comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the Healthcare industry, businesses call for such well-structured Smart Inhalers market research report.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global smart inhalers market expected to be US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn by 2027.

Company Profiles

GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o.Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, Amiko Digital Health Limited

There have been limited developments made in the smart inhalers market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of smart inhalers. For instance, during July, 2018 Adherium received FDA approval for its Hailie sensor, which can be used along with ProAir HFA, Ventolin HFA, and Flovent HFA asthma inhalers. Also, during August 2018, Novartis AG and Propeller Health entered into a collaboration for the development of custom add-on sensor for the Breezhaler inhaler, a device intended to be used for the treatment of COPD.

Market segmentation:

Smart Inhalers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Nebulizers and Inhalers); Disorder (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Asthma); End User (Home-Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

