Dating Coach Johnny Cassell To Host First Dating Workshop of 2020 On January 25th

The first dating workshop of 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnny Cassell is well known dating coach based in the UK and has been featured extensively in the media on outlets such Sky News, the Telegraph, the Daily Express, Cosmopolitan and many more.

For those that are looking to unlock their full potential in both personal development and/or dating, Johnny has announced his first dating workshop of 2020!

The first dating workshop of 2020 has been scheduled in for January 25th in Central London - it will start at 9am and will be 12 hours in duration.

We welcome clients from across the globe, but have limited spaces left!

Johnny will work on a range of different issues for each client which range from what chat up lines to use, how to improve body language, and also general building and assertiveness to name a few.

Being a sought after dating expert, Johnny has literally helped thousands of clients globally and has built a great reputation. He has travelled extensively in Europe, America and the Middle East for coaching and workshops.

If you prefer the one to one approach this is also something that Johnny offers, as is Skype coaching which has also proved very popular for clients that find it difficult to meet face to face for whatever reason.

Do I really need a dating coach?

This is a very common question, and one that really depends on each person's individual circumstances. If you have tried a lot of options and these haven't worked, be it for dating or general confidence issues and feel like you are stuck in a bit of rut, then the answer is probably yes!

Using self-help books and watching YouTube videos can be very helpful for a lot of people, but in most cases there is no real substitute for professional coaching, be it in a group or one to one setting.

Employing the services of a dating coach gives you important neutral feedback on how you are coming across, helping to identify the areas that you really need to work on. Johnny can also quickly identify where you are doing well, and help you to build on your strengths further.

He will also help to formulate a bespoke strategy for every client to help unlock their full potential. Many students report that Johnny's coaching has not only been helpful with dating, but this intensive training method has also helped students massively in both their professional and personal lives too.

Areas of Focus

Some of the main things that Johnny works on with students include:

- Shyness and social anxiety problems

- Improving body language and working on tonality

- Identifying and challenging any limiting beliefs

- Confidence Building

- Assertiveness Training

- Constructing a dating profile

- Personal Styling and Grooming

- The laws of attraction and how to implement

- Formulating a strategy and personal dating and personal development goals

The all important next step

If you think Johnny’s workshop could benefit you and you want to get involved on January 25th, get in touch with the team.

Start your journey today and contact Johnny, either through livechat on the website or simply by calling for a completely FREE consultation on 07595934219 today!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.