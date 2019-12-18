HDI Announces Most-Read Technical Support and Service Management Topics of 2019

ITIL®, Optimization, Workplace Culture and Performance Management Dominated the Year According to HDI Readership

“Although IT is in a constant state of change, many long-predicted and awaited changes have taken place in the past year, and at a very rapid pace,” said Roy Atkinson, Senior Writer/Analyst, HDI.

In 2019, four of the top trending topics in technical support and service management were:

Modernizing Service Management

ITIL® has been the framework of choice for many organizations for years. The release of ITIL 4, with its shift in emphasis from process to value, along with many changes in terminology, has created quite a stir in the service management community.

The Evolution of ITIL: A New Operating Model in ITIL 4

Optimizing the Support Organization

The shift-left strategy, which seeks to move the work of technical support closer to the customer, has been around for many years. In 2019, a new emphasis on good knowledge management along with the emergence of tools that enable better self-service and self-help have converged to allow many organizations to rethink the support process and “go ticketless.”

Going Ticketless: What Does It Really Mean for Service Desks?

Building and Leading Culture

Although an organization may have a strategy aimed at service excellence, we should remember that, as Peter Drucker said, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” If your organizational culture – the way things are done and talked about every day – doesn’t match up with your strategy, the excellence you seek may elude you.

No News Is Good News: Common Phrases That Will Destroy Your Service Quality

Maximizing Performance

A “one size fits all” approach to performance management will probably not be successful; your assessments and feedback have to take different personalities and traits into account. Aiming high is important in performance management, but being inclusive is equally important.

Performance Management for All Types of Employees

HDI will take a deep dive into these topics and more at their upcoming event SupportWorld Live (formerly HDI Conference & Expo). SupportWorld Live takes place April 19-24 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. To learn more about SupportWorld Live and to register for the event, visit www.hdiconference.com .

