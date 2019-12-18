Reflect Scientific Reports Record Business Backlog of Over $1 Million

/EIN News/ -- OREM, Utah, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTC:RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and transportation industries announced a record setting order backlog of over $1 million.



The influx of orders for Cryometrix cryogenic products has driven the order backlog to a record number of over $1 million. The cryogenic systems are designed for various ultra cold cooling tasks for the biopharma and the natural product extraction markets. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific, remarked, “The introduction of the L-80 liquid chiller this year with the increased focus on the cryogenic freezers for the Biopharma market has resulted in some solid orders in 2019. The market awareness of these products has really taken off.”

The L-80 liquid chiller uses a patent pending liquid nitrogen cooling technology unlike anything on the market. It is a similar technology to what is used in the Cryometrix B-90 blast freezer that is being used with great success in the pharmaceutical industry. The L-80 is designed to safely use standard tanks of liquid nitrogen. No special installation is required. Power is supplied by 110 VAC. For more information please visit cryometrix.com.

Contact Thomas Tait Vice President Reflect Scientific Inc 801-857-4798 ttait@reflectscientific.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.