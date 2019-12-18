Agrify to Provide $30 Million Dollar Line of Credit for Customers to Purchase Its Premium Indoor Grow Products

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Agrify , a developer of premium indoor grow solutions, is pleased to announce that it is now directly providing a $30 million credit facility for its customers to purchase its premium indoor grow products.



The line of credit is available for any of Agrify’s solutions, including vertical farming units, commercial grow containers, integrated grow systems and racks, LED grow lighting, environmental mitigation solutions and more.

“We had super strong interest coming out of MJBizCon, and we are prepared to further accelerate and partner with our customers by making this $30 million credit line available to qualified clients on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Raymond Chang, CEO of Agrify. “Given that it is impossible for U.S. cannabis businesses to get traditional bank financing, we want to help our customers deploy more quickly.”

With the recent acquisition of TriGrow Brands and partnership with Valiant America , Agrify now provides turnkey product and installation services for any indoor horticulturalist and can finance the entire project from inception to completion.

About Agrify

Agrify is a rapidly growing developer of premium indoor grow solutions for the cannabis and hemp marketplace. Our comprehensive grow solutions have been developed with one mission in mind: to assist our valued customers in producing the highest-quality product possible with consistency and superior yields. Agrify is a non-plant-touching company. To learn more, visit www.agrify.com .

