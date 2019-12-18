Canada’s Largest Cannabis Tradeshow and Conference Returns to Vancouver this January 9 to 11

The Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo was named Top Event by Green Entrepreneur for their 2019 Green 100 List—the only Canadian show recognized

/EIN News/ -- - Over 280 exhibitors, more than 100 speakers and an expected ~18,000 attendees will take over the Vancouver Convention Centre for the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference and Expo Vancouver 2020 -



- Business Conference and Industry Day draw the world’s top data and tech players—EY Canada, Nielsen, Ipsos, and BDS Analytics—alongside Lift & Co. to discuss analytics and AI, consumer segments and emerging shopper profiles, and cannabis as a CPG -

- Sessions and exhibitors showcase the country’s top and emerging cannabis brands, previews of upcoming 2.0 products like edibles, and a look-ahead to the next frontier with a special panel on psychedelics -

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) today announced the programming lineup and new consumer features for the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC) and Expo Vancouver 2020 this January 9 to 11, 2020.

The weekend opens with the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC) on Thursday, January 9, a full day of stage programming ideal for senior leaders and investors across the industry with topics on data and analytics, brand reputation, and special sessions on emerging markets abroad. The show floor doors open on Friday, January 10 with the Expo Industry Day, targeted to existing and prospective cannabis professionals, followed by Expo Consumer Day on Saturday, January 11, a full day on the tradeshow floor that brings the industry and the consumer together.

Kickstarting the year in cannabis, the Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo Vancouver 2020 will have a strong focus on Cannabis 2.0—edibles, topicals, concentrates—that will have just started to appear in stores. According to a recent report by Lift & Co. and EY Canada, 70% of consumers did not know what they were going to purchase before entering a cannabis store, highlighting an ongoing need for brand and product education and awareness. This event gives attendees those much-needed interactions with current and upcoming brands, and an immersive cannabis experience through exposure to hundreds of cannabis exhibitors and curated programming.

“The Lift & Co. Expo has become a launchpad for Canadian brands and new products, and the mainstage for our industry’s top thought leaders,” said Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co. “This year’s focus on consumer intelligence, and our joint keynote with EY Canada and Nielsen in particular, speak to the evolution of our show and the maturation of the industry.”

Consumers, industry professionals and the “canna curious” will get a first look at the types of “cannabis 2.0” products that will be available in Canada in 2020—key exhibitors will show products like high-tech vapes, and non-infused previews of upcoming ingestibles such as premium teas, ready-to-drink beverages, and edibles including local BC-produced products. As retail continues to expand across the country, the show will also feature dedicated budtender activities on-site and some of the country’s top retail specialists on-stage.

The full programming lineup, with regular speaker updates, can be found here . Additional details and highlights are below.

LIFT & CO. CANNABIS BUSINESS CONFERENCE AND EXPO HIGHLIGHTS

Special Programming:

The cannabis industry comes to life

Friday—LiftUp Yoga , a Friday morning guided sunrise yoga session for Industry Day attendees. All levels welcome.



, a Friday morning guided sunrise yoga session for Industry Day attendees. All levels welcome. Saturday—Voxie VIP Tours , curated Expo floor tours all day Saturday hosted by Voxie. Four curated tours will take attendees to booths specific to Accessories, CBD, Women and Wellness, and a “Budtender” tour, open to all, from beginners to the more experienced cannabis connoisseur.



, curated Expo floor tours all day Saturday hosted by Voxie. Four curated tours will take attendees to booths specific to Accessories, CBD, Women and Wellness, and a “Budtender” tour, open to all, from beginners to the more experienced cannabis connoisseur. All Weekend—Get in the Zones! A dedicated Grow Zone, in collaboration with Green Planet Wholesale, will showcase some of the hottest products from the cultivation side of the industry, for the full-scale LP to the micro-cultivator starting at home. An expansive Accessories Zone gives attendees a chance to explore and—for the first time—purchase on-site innovative and design-focused accessories.

Talk Highlights:

The industry’s top movers and shakers talk everything from investing to cooking

Thursday—Data: The New Soil For Cannabis Growth : The world’s leading data firms EY Canada and Nielsen alongside Lift & Co. share the stage for a trio presentation on business intelligence and AI, consumer segmentation and cannabis-specific consumer insights.



: The world’s leading data firms EY Canada and Nielsen alongside Lift & Co. share the stage for a trio presentation on business intelligence and AI, consumer segmentation and cannabis-specific consumer insights. Thursday—The Power and Potential of Psychedelics brings visionary leaders on-stage to discuss a future in psychedelic medicine, moderated by Lift & Co.’s CEO



brings visionary leaders on-stage to discuss a future in psychedelic medicine, moderated by Lift & Co.’s CEO Friday— Four new Expert Insights presentations featuring leaders from Aurora Cannabis , Valens GroWorks , and LeafLink provide unique perspectives on topics such as CSR, the future of Extraction, and how to build the right corporate culture. Ken Weisbrod from Shoppers Drug Mart will discuss the launch of a new blockchain-enabled traceability platform, bringing validated standards to medical cannabis and providing physicians, pharmacists and patients assurance about the quality of cannabis products.



Four new presentations featuring leaders from , , and provide unique perspectives on topics such as CSR, the future of Extraction, and how to build the right corporate culture. will discuss the launch of a new blockchain-enabled traceability platform, bringing validated standards to medical cannabis and providing physicians, pharmacists and patients assurance about the quality of cannabis products. Saturday—The Future of Social Consumption asks, how will cannabis beverages change the way we socialize? A long-standing advocate, a cannabis sommelier, and a cannabis beverage developer come together to talk cannabis drinks and our lifestyle.

SCHEDULE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the event can be purchased here .

Thursday, January 9, 2020: Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC)

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $550 and includes three-day access



Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC) Friday, January 10, 2020: Expo Industry Day

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and includes two-day Expo access

To reserve LiftUp Yoga please click here .



Expo Industry Day Saturday, January 11, 2020: Expo Consumer Day

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for Saturday-only

To reserve a Voxie VIP Tour please click here .

Expo Consumer Day

For media accreditation for the Lift & Co. Expo, please click here .

Podcast and video recording space is available. To inquire about bookings, please contact Nikki Laoutaris, Communications Manager at nlaoutaris@lift.co

For more information about the Vancouver LCBC and Expo 2020 or for interviews, please contact Nikki Laoutaris, Communications Manager at nlaoutaris@lift.co

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release and each of the documents referred to herein contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company.

Although Lift & Co. Corp. (the “Company”) has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results,

performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release, and subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined

in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy

of this release.

SOURCE Lift & Co. Corp.

Contact Information:

Lift & Co.:

Sara McMillen

Director of Communications and Government Relations,

416-220-9536

smcmillen@lift.co

Nikki Laoutaris,

Communications Manager, Lift & Co.

nlaoutaris@lift.co

1-647-464-0148

Investor Relations:

Thesis Capital

Prit Singh,

905-510-7636,

psingh@thesiscapital.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70d37909-2ec6-40e1-8995-50f230386751

Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo Vancouver Photo courtesy of Lift & Co.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.