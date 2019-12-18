An Industry in Need: MTrac 2020 Successfully Introduced at MJBizCon

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink: GOHE ) (“Global” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that while in attendance at last week’s Marijuana Business Convention (“MJBizCon”) in Las Vegas that their team had a successful showcase of the new and improved MTrac payment platform set to roll out in early 2020. The MTrac 2020 system, which is currently in its final stages of development and beta testing, will feature a more attractive user interface, improved reporting capabilities and key enhancements to the ledger and its recording and auditing proficiencies. Furthermore, the system will continue to provide users with the most robust and seamless cashless payment processing system available in an industry which remains extremely limited in viable payment processing solutions.



While in attendance at MJBizCon, the MTrac team had the opportunity to meet and connect with a variety of individuals and business owners throughout the industry and discuss with them the challenges that remain present due, in large part, to the absence of a stable banking system.

“It is truly astounding to see how underserved this industry remains from a banking and payment processing perspective despite the powerhouse it has become,” said MTrac EVP David Flores. “However, this simply reinforces the unique and significant opportunity that exists for those of us who are willing to carefully navigate the inherent complexities and challenges that are associated with operating in this particular sector of the industry. In speaking with several different industry professionals at the convention, the most common word used to describe this sector was “volatile,” due to the constant restrictions and changes it is subjected to from a regulatory standpoint. In my opinion this is why we have witnessed multiple solutions in this sector come and go since we last attended this event in 2018. The MTrac 2020 platform will represent another step forward in our evolution and represents the culmination of the experience we have cultivated attempting to solve this problem for the Cannabis industry. We have met many of the challenges that have derailed other companies and have managed to navigate them. We will come into 2020 stronger than ever and ready to deploy what we believe to be the most stable and user-friendly system available to this market to date.”

