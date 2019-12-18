LiteLink Technologies Commences 1SHIFT Commercial Trials for Rail Freight Transports with Easterday Farms Across the USA

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B), a key player in digital freight and logistics platforms as well as payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has commenced trials with Easterday Farms Produce Company (“Easterday Farms”) of LiteLink’s 1SHIFT Logistics platform for rail freight transports.



Easterday Farms is a fourth-generation, privately held farming, packing and distribution company that serves customers across the United States. The company has 25,000 acres of potatoes, onions, corn and wheat in Washington State’s Columbia River Basin, as well as a repacking and distribution facility in northern Florida.

As per the agreement, LiteLink will provide Easterday Farms with its 1SHIFT Logistics platform for its dedicated carriers and rail cars for a 45-day trial period to track and trace moisture and temperature in real time for long-distance produce transports via dedicated carriers and rail cars with their next generation solar powered sensors.

“1SHIFT is fast and efficient logistics made easy,” said Jesse Harris, the Transportation Manager at Easterday Farms. “The platform’s real-time pricing and innovative programs enables us at Easterday to respond proactively to the changing market needs.”

“We are very excited to enter the rail freight transportation industry through a commercial trial agreement with Easterday Farms, a highly-regarded farming company with a huge presence in the US product industry,” said LiteLink CEO Ashik Karim. “We look forward to providing Easterday with real-time shipment visibility to ensure the safe transport of its produce to its clients across the US.”

“Jesse’s forward thinking and strive to bring unprecedented industry solutions to Easterday caught our attention at the PMA,” added 1SHIFT Head of Customer Success Shanila Karim. “It was refreshing to speak to someone in the food industry whose vision and understanding of how tech can benefit produce made us want to work with him. We are excited to conduct these trials with him.”

The goal of the 1SHIFT Logistics platform is to provide any farm or producer with the ability to deliver their product as safely and quickly as possible by monitoring temperature and moisture levels in real time. 1SHIFT will help Easterday Farms ensure the best path was taken to maximize the freshness and quality of its produce.

About Easterday Farms

Founded in 1958, Easterday Farms is a fourth-generation, family-owned farming, packing and distribution company that serves customers across the United States. The company has 25,000 acres of potatoes, onions, corn and wheat in Washington State’s Columbia River Basin, as well as a repacking and distribution facility in northern Florida.

About 1SHIFT Logistics

1SHIFT is an end-to-end logistics management solution that enables real-time transparency & tracking as well as peer-feedback and regulation. Users can make tactical and strategic decisions based on accurate, real-time data to stay ahead of the competition. 1SHIFT improves resource allocation and efficiency through planning tools and historical analytics, directly improving profitability. The 1SHIFT model was designed to support the mom & pop shops as well as the largest logistics companies in the world with ease.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B:FF) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

For further information, contact Yana Bobrovskaya at 604-307-2553 or email investor@litelinktech.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “will”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



