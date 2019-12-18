First & Free branding by Ideabar launches with first line of CBD products from Canopy Growth

Ideabar agency brands CBD products available to purchase through e-commerce platform

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first line of hemp-derived CBD products from Canopy Growth Corporation , USA, LLC (TSX: WEED, NYSE: CGC) brings quality and trust to the category through First & Free , a brand developed with integrated marketing and media agency Ideabar.



First & Free, a hemp-derived CBD product line offered in a variety of formats, including softgels, oil drops and creams, is available for purchase at www.firstandfree.com .

“Ideabar changes minds and moves markets for brands we believe in,” said Amy Royster, Founder and Managing Director of Ideabar. “Our agency’s cannabis team was thrilled to collaborate with world leader Canopy Growth’s CBD division to build First & Free.”

Perfected through state-of-the-art technology and rigorous testing, First & Free products are created by extracting and isolating derivatives from the hemp plant to produce pure and consistent CBD formulations that are packaged in easy-to-use formats.

“Ideabar’s partnership, passion and creativity are unmatched,” said Michelle Douglas, Canopy Growth’s Director, Global Marketing, CBD.

Ideabar is an integrated marketing and media agency that empowers brand leaders to drive ROI through valuable brand stories. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida and Atlanta, Ga, the agency’s parent company is Cox Enterprises, a private, global, values-driven corporation.

Canopy Growth is a world leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties.

About Ideabar

Ideabar is an integrated marketing and media agency based in West Palm Beach, Florida and Atlanta, Ga. The agency changes minds and moves markets through research, branding, creative, integrated media and interactive services. The team of brand strategists, creative professionals, research analysts and media planners are data-driven, wildly creative and fluent in all media. To learn more about Ideabar, visit ideabar.agency .

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications and automotive services. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $21 billion in annual revenues and brands that include Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book and Cox Homelife. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and the planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com, view our Sustainability Report at coxcsrreport.com, or us follow us on Twitter via @CoxEnterprises and @AlexTaylor_Cox.



About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NYSE:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp and cannabis device company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties in dried, oil and Softgel capsule forms, as well as medical devices through Canopy Growth’s subsidiary, Storz & Bickel GMbH & Co. KG. From product and process innovation to market execution, Canopy Growth is driven by a passion for leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis company one product, site and country at a time. Canopy Growth has operations in over a dozen countries across five continents.

Canopy Growth’s medical division, Spectrum Therapeutics is proudly dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public’s understanding of cannabis, and has devoted millions of dollars toward cutting edge, commercializable research and IP development. Spectrum Therapeutics sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification Spectrum system as well as single cannabinoid Dronabinol under the brand Bionorica Ethics.

Canopy Growth operates retail stores across Canada under its award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners. Tweed is a globally recognized cannabis brand which has built a large and loyal following by focusing on quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

From our historic public listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange to our continued international expansion, pride in advancing shareholder value through leadership is engrained in all we do at Canopy Growth. Canopy Growth has established partnerships with leading sector names including cannabis icons Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen, breeding legends DNA Genetics and Green House Seeds, and Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands, to name but a few. Canopy Growth operates eleven licensed cannabis production sites with over 10.5 million square feet of production capacity, including over one million square feet of GMP certified production space. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canopy Growth or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Examples of such statements include statements with respect to future product format offerings. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the Company’s ability to establish and maintain CBD product availability in the US, and such risks contained in the Company’s annual information form dated June 25, 2019 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Ideabar Media Contact Amy Royster 561-820-4464 Amy.Royster@coxinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.