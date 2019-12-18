Alltemp, Inc. reconstructs and upgrades to New 10,000 sq. ft. Manufacturing and Production Facility

Improvements to support Alltemp’s Commercial Launch of its Energy Saving Refrigerants

The new facility is located in Roseburg, Oregon, where Alltemp has increased accessibility to highways and logistics service providers. Improved distribution to end users was a major motivation for the revamp, as Alltemp has incurred tremendous interest and demand from large domestic and international commercial accounts, particularly due to the energy savings that Alltemp® refrigerants provide and the final phase out of R22 (Freon). Data also supports that Alltemp® refrigerants will extend the life of refrigeration hardware and systems.

Alltemp CEO, Bill Lopshire, stated, “The completion of this manufacturing facility is a milestone for us in many ways. During the process of upgrading our plant, we identified a litany of needs we wanted to address so that we could compete against the largest producers of refrigerants.”

Additional key benefits and upgrades include:

A powerful customized ventilation system that improves air circulation around the production lines and effectively draws out access heat, which, in combination with other facility improvements, allows for better ambient temperature and humidity controlled production environment.



An integrated, state-of-the-art, digital testing system has been installed and the production line has a random test feature to ensure quality control.



Since Alltemp® refrigerants are manufactured under the supervision of the inventor and his team, which includes the plant manager, several necessary site design improvements where incorporated to ensure that the team could work hand-in-hand and maximize product standardization of this unique Freon.



The open layout allows for better segregation of production stages and departments, while the loading dock’s four 14’ high garage doors are seamlessly integrated with the interior bays, to improve the shipping manager’s ability to receive raw materials and ship finished goods, resulting in more efficient material flow and increased quality control.





A barcoding system and centralized automated shipping system are underway. These systems will increase production/inventory visibility and quality control, by reducing human errors, enabling multiple location shipments from one centralized system, while providing the inventory control specialist with real-time production, inventory, and shipping data/updates.

Lopshire concluded, “The upgrades to our production process and quality are significant, and went far beyond the list provided in the release. Although we were down for a good part of this past year, we are now finally ready to deliver on large orders, and are very excited as we head into 2020.”

About Alltemp, Inc.

Alltemp, Inc. has developed a proprietary refrigerant technology, after years of research and development, called alltemp®, a proven replacement for many worldwide refrigerants that have detrimentally affected the global environment. Alltemp® refrigerants are environmentally friendly, sustainable, and cost-efficient energy solutions for the residential and commercial marketplace. Alltemp refrigerants have broad applications, ranging from Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning ("HVAC"), to refrigeration and foam insulation, to industrial solvents. Alltemp is the ideal solution for replacement R-134a, R-404a, and HCFC-22, better known as R-22, but which is rapidly being phased out in all developed countries due to environmental concerns over its strong effect on the depletion of the Earth's ozone layer. For further information, please go to alltempsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"), as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In particular, when used in the proceeding discussion, the words "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the availability of components for and delays in the start of production, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financing, and other risks.

Media:

Victor Webb

Marston Webb International

T: (212) 684-6601, C: (917) 887-0418

Email: marwebint@cs.com

24/7 Market News

Ben Hansel - Media

(720) 288-8495

Ben.Hansel@247marketnews.com



Corporate Contact:

Alltemp, Inc.

Heath Patton

(855) 687-4867 ext. 714

Heath.Patton@alltempsolutions.com









