Utah Extends Solutran Partnership with eWIC Smart Card Contract

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutran today announced it has the processing contract for the Utah Department of Health Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Program.

Solutran has served the Utah WIC program with excellence for 20 years and will continue serving the nearly 50,000 Utah WIC participants with its proprietary S3™ WIC EBT platform. Solutran’s S3 platform will be used to modernize the Utah WIC program and will allow participants to redeem portions of their benefits throughout the month versus spending all at once with traditional paper vouchers. This new capability will give Utah WIC participants more freedom to purchase food when their family needs it most.

The State of Utah plans to use Solutran’s eWIC Smart Card solution, the leading Smart Card solution that meets the 2020 eWIC mandate to provide participants access to benefits electronically. The smart card stores participant benefit information on a microchip and interacts in real time with POS systems, allowing for benefit redemption without any internet connectivity. By not relying on a store’s connectivity, Smart Card eWIC technology is able to authorize benefits when stores are offline, providing more consistent service to participants.

“Solutran’s top priority is providing program participants with uninterrupted access to their benefits,” said Carmen Nordstrand, Chief Operating Officer at Solutran. “Our team of highly experienced EBT professionals will work to assure Utah WIC participants that they can use their benefits when they need them.”

About Solutran

Solutran, Inc. is a FinTech company, offering state-of-the-art technology to the public and private sector for over 30 years. With more than 100 million transactions processed to date, we’ve established a long-standing reputation for excellence in customer service through delivering best-in-class, advanced technology solutions.

Solutran supports public sector government programs such as WIC, SNAP and TANF and provides processing support for 69 state and Indian Tribal Organization WIC Programs across the country. In the private sector, Solutran deployed its S3™ Solution Suite with the nation’s largest retailers and leading health plans in 2018, which includes the Healthy Savings® and Healthy Benefits Plus™ programs. Learn more about Solutran’s latest innovations at Solutran.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brenda Berry Solutran 913.220.2263 bberry@solutran.com Danny Houseman Solutran 763.519.7230 dhouse@solutran.com



