Horizon Discovery Group plc to Present at 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Cambridge, UK, 18 December 2019: Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon" or “the Group”), a global leader in the application of gene editing and gene modulation technologies, today announces that Terry Pizzie, Horizon's Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview and company update as well as host meetings with investors, at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference which is being held in San Francisco, California between 13-16 January 2020.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Time: 08.00 - 08.25 am PST (16.00-16:25 pm GMT)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available and an archived replay accessible after the conference for 90 days.

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management team during this conference should contact the conference coordinator, or email horizondiscovery@icrinc.com .

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon") drives the application of gene editing and gene modulation within the global life science market – supporting scientists on the path from research to therapy.

Built upon more than a decade of experience in the engineering of cell lines, Horizon offers an unmatched portfolio of tools and services to help scientists gain a greater understanding of gene function, identify genetic drivers behind human disease, deliver biotherapeutics, cellular and gene therapies for precision medicine as well as develop and validate diagnostic workflows.

Horizon’s solutions enable almost any gene to be altered, or its function modulated, in human and other mammalian cell lines.

The Group’s customers include many of the world’s foremost academic institutes, global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as clinical diagnostic laboratories. Insight into the challenges faced by these organizations enables Horizon to focus efforts on development of innovative solutions that not only differentiate the Group’s offering, but also fuel development of the next wave of precision medicines.

Horizon is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with offices in USA and Japan. The Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker HZD.



