Stonehill President Elected Chairman of St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation

Stonehill announced today that its President, Troy Atlas, has been elected Chairman of the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation.

I am very excited to extend my commitment with the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation.” — Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that its President, Troy Atlas, has been elected Chairman of the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation. The St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization that serves as the philanthropic arm of BayCare Health System's five St. Joseph's Hospitals locations. The Foundation secures, invests, stewards and grants philanthropic support given by contributors to benefit the health care mission of the hospitals. Prior to Mr. Atlas’ election as Chairman, he served on the Foundation's Executive Committee as Secretary, then Treasurer and Chair of the Finance and Investment Committee.

The St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation helps inspire the community to partake in philanthropic opportunities and invest in the compassionate care found at the hospitals. The support of the community helps St. Joseph’s Hospitals deliver the excellent care they are known for and fuel innovative health care ideas for the future. St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation is entrusted with the community’s philanthropic investment and responsible for donor recognition and stewardship, management and investment of donated funds and assure intent is fulfilled now and in the future.

Mr. Atlas has been committed to giving back to the community for many years. He currently serves as Team Selection Committee Chairman on Outback Bowl's Board of Directors, on Straz Center for the Performing Arts' Executive Committee and Board of Trustees, and as Past-Chairman of Opera Tampa League’s Board of Directors. In prior years, Mr. Atlas served as Chairman of Leadership Tampa Alumni's Cabinet, on Tampa Yacht and County Club’s Board of Governors, on University of Tampa’s Board of Fellows Steering Committee, and as an Honorary Deputy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Atlas is currently participating in Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class 38 and is a graduate of Leadership Tampa, class of 2007.

“I am very excited to extend my commitment with the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation” said Troy Atlas, President of Stonehill. “Community support for St. Joseph’s reflects the trust and reliance generations of patients have had in addition to preserving a rich tradition of compassionate care while fueling innovation and medical excellence.”

Stonehill is proud to support the St. Joseph’s Hospitals Foundation and its continued efforts to enhance patient care through investments in innovation and state-of-the-art medical equipment and congratulates Mr. Atlas on the tremendous partnership.



About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.

About St. Joseph’s Hospitals:

As part of the community since 1934, St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida, is your partner for continued health and wellness. From preventive care to complex treatments, from infancy to adulthood, from generation to generation, we’re here for wherever life takes you and your family. St. Joseph's Hospital is known for its advanced medical technology, and some of the most complex medical and surgical conditions are treated at the hospital. Through the years, our dedicated Centers of Excellence have become noted for outstanding care. A highly skilled and experienced staff of physicians with national and international reputations care for infants, children and adults at St. Joseph's Hospital. More than 70 specialties are represented among the medical staff, from internal medicine to cardiology, neurology to surgery.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.