Power Grid Automation Systems Industry 2020 Global Share, Trends, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Power Grid Automation Systems Market 2020

An Automatic power transmission and distribution project adopts a networked distribution structure for real-time surveillance, controlling power grid faults and online security verification. The significant benefits of the power grid automation include automation, increased efficiency, operability and powerful expansibility. The system guarantees the efficient energy supply, optimized weight distribution, and progressively meets the higher energy distribution equipment demands with ultimate ease.

Power Grid Automation System has incorporated telecommunications, remote control, and relay protection to implement remote monitoring and control management. The process enables a stable power supply and optimized load management system at the consumer end.

Market by Top Power Grid Automation Systems Companies, this report covers

ABB

Siemens

CHINT

National Instruments

GE Gird

Schneider Electric

Global power grid automation systems market: Growth trends and challenges

Driven by the increased government support and continued funding by the organizations towards the power grid automation, the sector is all set to witness favorable development over the forecast period. Since the power grid automation systems enhance usage, distribution and decrease transmission losses during power delivery, such powerful features are further going to strengthen their viability and propel the demand for the grid automation in the coming few years, giving massive impetus to the market.

Apart from this, the ageing factor associated with older power grid infrastructure is also going to accelerate the growth pace of power grid automation systems market. Increasing energy issues and the introduction of standard norms, which direct manufacturers to shift to the efficient energy management practices, are also going to help the rise of automated power grid market.

However, the challenges like huge initial investments and massive installation costs could act as a deterrent in the growth path of power grid automation systems market and impede its development. Apart from this, data safety issues and privacy concerns amongst the consumers could also adversely impact the growth rate.

In spite of all this, the extensive grants reserved towards the high-end product development systems are expected to open up new possibilities for the industry and set the global power grid automation systems market on the path of unprecedented success and growth.

Global power grid automation systems market: Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

APEC region has dominated the global power grid automation market in the past, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. Europe is catching up fast too. Due to the growing demand for safe and reliable power supply sources, the regional markets are anticipated to display a similar growth trend during the forecast period.

Fast-growing economies like India and China have accounted for the maximum revenue share in the global industry due to the accelerated pace of urbanization and industrialization. On the other hand, Europe and North America are expected to endure positive growth as a direct consequence of huge investment in the power supply sector.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Power Grid Automation Systems Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Power Grid Automation Systems Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Power Grid Automation Systems Market Size by Regions

5 North America Power Grid Automation Systems Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Power Grid Automation Systems Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Power Grid Automation Systems Revenue by Countries

8 South America Power Grid Automation Systems Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Grid Automation Systems by Countries

10 Global Power Grid Automation Systems Market Segment by Type

11 Global Power Grid Automation Systems Market Segment by Application

12 Global Power Grid Automation Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..



