Global Healthcare Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality (AR & VR) Market Review 2015-2018 with Forecasts to 2026

Global augmented reality and virtual reality market in healthcare industry is expected to reach $10.82 billion by 2025, representing a remarkable 2019-2026 CAGR of 36.1%. Augmented Reality (AR) technology accounts for a larger market share and will grow at 38.38% annually over the forecast years, faster than the Virtual Reality (VR) technology in healthcare domain.



The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



Highlighted with 82 tables and 79 figures, this 184-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global healthcare AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global healthcare augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Offering, Device Type, Application, End-user, and Region.



Based on technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Augmented Reality (AR)

Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Nonimmersive Technology

Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Hardware

Sensors

Semiconductor Component

Displays and Projectors

Position Trackers

Cameras

Others

Software

Software Developer Kits

Imaging Solutions

Enterprise Solutions

Content Platforms

Others

Service

Cloud Services

System Integration

Consulting

Others

Based on device type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Augmented Reality Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Handheld Device

Virtual Reality Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture-Tracking Device

Projector & Display Wall

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Surgery

Rehabilitation and Behavioral Neurology

Pain Management

Medical Training and Education

Diagnosis

Fitness Management

Virtual Reality Expose Therapy (VRET)

Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

Pharma Companies and Research Centers

Advertising and Government Agencies

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Application, and End-user over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global healthcare augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players

Alphabet Inc

Artificial Life Inc.

CAE Healthcare

EON Reality

Facebook

Foursquare Labs Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

HTC

Immersion Corp.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Medtronic

Microsoft

Orca Health

Philips Healthcare

Samsung

Siemens Healthcare

Simulab Corp.

Sony

TheraSim Inc.

VirtaMed

Vuzix Corp.

