Analysis on the World's Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market, 2019-2024

The global contrast media market is expected to reach USD 6,047.3 million by 2024 from an estimated USD 5,024.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



GE Healthcare (US), Bracco Imaging (Italy), Bayer HealthCare (Germany),Guerbet (France), Lantheus (US) were the leading players in the contrast media market.



Contrast media/contrast agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The contrast media market has witnessed various advancements in products and their approvals to meet the needs of patients and radiologists worldwide.



Growth in the market can primarily be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of approvals for contrast agents and the rising volume of CT and MRI examinations globally. The growing number of research & funding activities for contrast agents and their applications provide immense opportunities for players in the contrast media market.



The X-ray/CT procedures segment to hold the largest contrast media market share in 2019.



Based on modality, the market is segmented into X-ray/CT, MRI, and ultrasound procedures. In 2019, X-ray/CT procedures segment is expected to command the largest share of the global contrast media market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of CT examinations across the globe, coupled with advancements in CT imaging technologies.



The cardiovascular disorders segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on the indication, the contrast media market is categorized into cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, and nephrological disorders. The cardiovascular disorders segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Improvements in cardiac MRI procedures in cath labs, favorable reimbursement policies for contrast media used in cardiovascular diagnosis, and

strong healthcare infrastructure in developed countries are some of the factors driving this segment.



Asia-Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Factors such as increasing R&D investments and favorable demographic scenario in China, rising aging population and cancer incidence in Japan, growing investments in the Indian radiology market, and growing focus of market players & increasing government support in other APAC countries are driving the growth of the contrast media market in this region.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Contrast Media Market Overview

4.2 European Contrast Media Market, By Modality (2019)

4.3 Contrast Media Market Share, By Modality, 2019 vs. 2024

4.4 Contrast Media Market Share, By Route of Administration, 2019 vs. 2024

4.5 Contrast Media Market Share, By Indication, 2019 vs. 2024

4.6 Contrast Media Market Share, By Application, 2019 vs. 2024

4.7 Contrast Media Market Share, By Type, 2019 vs. 2024

4.8 Geographic Snapshot: Contrast Media Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Cvds

5.2.1.2 Approvals of Contrast Agents

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Early Diagnosis and Rising Volume of Ct and Mri Examinations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Side-Effects and Allergic Reactions Associated With Contrast Agents

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Generic Contrast Media

5.2.3.2 Increasing Research

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Advancements in Imaging Solutions

5.2.4.2 Restriction and Withdrawal of Linear Gadolinium-Based Contrast Agents



6 Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Iodinated Contrast Media

6.2.1 Extensive Usage of Iodinated Contrast Media in Ct Examinations is A Key Factor Supporting Market Growth

6.3 Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media

6.3.1 APAC is the Fastest-Growing Market for Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media

6.4 Microbubble Contrast Media

6.4.1 Microbubble Contrast Media to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

6.5 Barium-Based Contrast Media

6.5.1 Barium-Based Contrast Media Can Cause Adverse Effects in Patients, Owing to Which the Market is Projected to Decline



7 Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market, By Modality

7.1 Introduction

7.2 X-Ray/Ct

7.2.1 X-Ray/Ct Accounts For The Largest Share of the Contrast Media Market

7.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

7.3.1 Growing Number of Mri Scanners and Increasing Mri Examinations are Likely to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Ultrasound

7.4.1 Ultrasound Contrast Agents Will Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



8 Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market, By Indication

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.2.1 Cardiovascular Diseases Segment to Dominate the Contrast Media Market

8.3 Cancer

8.3.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Register Relatively Higher Growth Owing to the High Cancer Prevalence in the Region

8.4 Gastrointestinal Disorders

8.4.1 Rising Prevalence of Gi Disorders to Support Market Growth

8.5 Musculoskeletal Disorders

8.5.1 Rising Incidence of Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders to Support Market Growth

8.6 Neurological Disorders

8.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Dementia Worldwide to Support Market Growth

8.7 Nephrological Disorders

8.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Esrd is Driving the Demand for Diagnostic Tools for Kidney Diseases



9 Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market, By Route of Administration

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Intravascular Route

9.2.1 Intravascular Route of Administration is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

9.2.1.1 Intravenous (IV)

9.2.1.2 Intra-Arterial (IA)

9.3 Oral Route

9.3.1 North America to Dominate the Contrast Media Market for Oral Route of Administration

9.4 Rectal Route

9.4.1 Contrast Agents Administered Rectally are Liquid E-Z-Paque, Liquid Polibar Plus, and Micropaque

9.5 Other Routes of Administration



10 Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Radiology

10.2.1 Growing Number of Diagnostic Procedures to Drive the Contrast Media Market for Radiology Applications

10.3 Interventional Radiology

10.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Support Market Growth

10.4 Interventional Cardiology

10.4.1 Rising Incidence of Cardiac Disorders to Drive the Demand for Interventional Cardiology Procedures



11 Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Global Contrast Media Market

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Increasing Investments in Improving Medical Imaging - A Major Factor Driving Market Growth in Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Presence of A Well-Developed Diagnostic Imaging Infrastructure is A Major Factor Supporting Market Growth in Germany

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Will Drive the Market for Contrast Media in France

11.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in the Field of Diagnostic Imaging to Boost Market Growth

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Obesity Will Drive the Demand for Diagnostic Procedures in Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Shortage of Radiologists in the Country to Restrain Market Growth

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Contrast Media Market

11.4.2 China

11.4.2.1 High Incidence of Cancer and Strokes Will Support the Market for Contrast Media in China

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Growing Investments in the Indian Radiology Market Will Propel Market Growth

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Right-To-Win

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Product Launches & Approvals

12.5.2 Expansions

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Partnerships & Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 GE Healthcare

13.2 Bracco Imaging S.P.A.

13.3 Bayer AG

13.4 Guerbet Group

13.5 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

13.6 Daiichi Sankyo

13.7 Unijules Life Sciences

13.8 J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

13.9 Sanochemia

13.10 Magnus Health

13.11 Taejoon Pharm

13.12 Jodas Expoim

13.13 Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

13.14 Kiran X-Ray

13.15 Interpharma Praha A.S.

13.16 Imax Diagnostic Imaging Limited

13.17 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group (YRPG)

13.18 Spago Nanomedical AB

13.19 Subhra Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

13.20 M. Biotech Limited

13.21 Mri Contrast Agents: Product Comparison

13.22 CT Contrast Agents: Product Comparison

13.23 Ultrasound Contrast Agents: Product Comparison



