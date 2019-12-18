The Select Group Announces New Chief Executive Officer to Continue Rapid Company Growth

Founder Sheldon Wolitski moves into chairman of the board role, focusing on strategic initiatives

Raleigh, North Carolina, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Select Group (TSG) announced today that founder and chief executive officer Sheldon Wolitski will be moving into a chairman of the board position to focus on strategic initiatives. George Karakostantis, previously executive vice president of strategic accounts and operations, has been named the new chief executive officer for the fast-growing technical services firm.

Karakostantis has been with The Select Group since 2010, bringing more than 16 years of technical services industry experience. As CEO, he will be focused on overall vision and alignment, while continuing to maintain the company’s high-performance culture and status as an employer of choice. Additionally, he will be driving success with our clients, consultants, and employees.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be stepping into the role of CEO,” said Karakostantis. “Having worked with Sheldon for the last 10 years, he’s taught me the importance of building genuine relationships. His focus on customer experience and being flexible to others’ needs is what creates true business partnerships. My commitment to this organization’s vision of impacting lives will remain unwavering as we look ahead to the next chapter for TSG.”

Wolitski launched the company from his home in 1999 in Raleigh, N.C. Fast forward to today, and the company is listed as one of the largest staffing firms in the United States, and one of the fastest-growing U.S. firms by Staffing Industry Analysts.

“George is the right person to lead TSG into the future, given his strong understanding of our business and proven ability to drive results,” said Wolitski. “We are on a positive growth trajectory at TSG and are very well-positioned to continue building on our strong momentum. I am so pleased and proud that George will lead our company, and I am excited to work with him — along with our entire senior leadership team — to ensure a seamless transition and on TSG’s next phase of growth and market leadership.



“George has the leadership track record and breadth of business experience we believe are critical to lead TSG, including the ability to focus heavily on our people and core values, forge major client relationships, lead with the customer and consultant experience at the forefront, and a focus on delivering value to our internal stockholders.”

As chairman of the board, Wolitski will continue to play a key role and be actively involved in TSG’s business. He will chair the board of advisors, act as an advisor to Karakostantis, and be involved in TSG’s long-term business strategy. He will also continue to represent TSG with clients around North America and with key external groups.

Key Leadership Changes

Additional leadership changes as a result of this announcement include: Zach Earls’ promotion to chief operating officer from executive vice president of sales and delivery, Tom Whiteley’s promotion to chief delivery officer from vice president of delivery, and Paul Griffin’s promotion to chief legal officer and corporate secretary from general counsel.

Mike Barker, who previously served as chief operating officer, will now be an advisor to the board, along with Mac Slingerlend.

About TSG

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, The Select Group (TSG) has seen unprecedented growth and success since its creation by founder Sheldon Wolitski in 1999. Over the past 20 years, the company has evolved from a staffing provider into a technical services firm offering a full suite of delivery capabilities for its clients, including project-based resources and managed solutions, while also providing a dedicated government services division to meet clients’ needs in the federal sector. As a career partner of choice to its vast network of IT consultants, TSG calls 12 locations home across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.selectgroup.com.

