The Countdown to the Fifth Annual "Live on Green!” 3 Day FREE Family Focused Festival Celebrating the “Power of Hope” is ON!

Get ready to ring in the New Year with great stories of HOPE!

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live on Green! will host 3 days of FREE live non-stop entertainment, games, and activities along with the artistry and history of the Rose Parade® and Rose Bowl® Game beginning December 29 through December 31, 2019 at the Pasadena Convention Center. Six pavilions of entertainment, discovery and fun await guests along with a number of other surprises!



Celebrate with Spirit pavilion this year dubbed "Operation Hope" celebrates the 2020 Rose Parade® theme "The Power of Hope” by bringing together inspiring organizations whose missions are to promote hope through their tireless efforts in communities across the country and around the globe. Learn about the volunteer opportunities at local food banks shared by Dole Packaged Foods, the LA County Department of Children and Family Services and their community partners CASA and Extraordinary Families will share how to become an advocate or mentor for kids in crisis or how to become a foster parent.

Celebrate the Extraordinary pavilion brings to life the pageantry of the Rose Parade® and the historic competitive spirit of the Rose Bowl® Game with displays, memorabilia, photo ops, virtual tours, and meet and greets. The float building process will be on full display and there is a full size float where kids of all ages can climb into the driver’s seat. Test your Rose Parade® knowledge and see what a big part STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) plays in the process. And play to win the ongoing trivia games or corn hole in the Gridiron Lounge while you watch favorite clips from past Rose Bowl® games.

Eubanks Equestrian pavilion is where the history of the equestrians in the Rose Parade® is shared highlighting all the riders and performers, different breeds of horses, tack, wardrobes and more! Paint a horseshoe, make a drum, listen to your favorite country music song, and see the beautiful handcrafted, painted wagons and carriages from Scripps Miramar Ranch up close or win one of number of great prizes from the Autry Museum.

Coaches’ Challenge Family Fun Zone is where kids of all ages can take part in games, crafts, and activities all while learning about meteorology from NOAA, the National Weather Service and the USAF! Plan!t Now will help families prepare for weather-related emergencies and how to safely evacuate the pet members of the family too! The Wyland Foundation will host a great interactive activity focused on ocean and water conservation. Kids will learn how to be safe in the kitchen at the Kids Cooking Camp and ACE Hardware will help them learn how to plant and grow their own food. And don’t miss the opportunity to snap the perfect selfie with the California Mayflower Society authentically dressed descendants in front of the Mayflower!

Culinary Cues Stage has celebrity chefs, foodie bloggers and mixologists that will provide great recipes, incredible hacks and amazing tips to help create the perfect meal or ideas for entertaining all hosted by Joe Borges. This year the chefs include Jamie Gwen, Ally Phillips, Saul Jauregui and Zov Karamardian. Audience members will have a chance to win incredible gifts from the Culinary Cues stage sponsors including autographed recipe books, gift baskets, grocery gift cards, and so much more!

Let Us Entertain You Stage will have incredible live performances of dance, theater, comedy and music! Guests will have the chance to win FREE passes to the Los Angeles Grammy Museum, pick up and play one of a number of Gibson guitars in their Petting Zoo area, and catch a performance of the The Light The World Parade...a celebration of Joy and Hope that is a high-energy Dance and Pep Rally LIVE Stage show with over 50 performers!

Mark your calendars now and be sure to SAVE THE DATES for the 3 full days of fun ahead! We are a quick walk from the Metro Gold Line Del Mar Station. Take a break for a delicious meal at one of the dozens of restaurants that surround the event and come on back for all the FREE fun we have planned each day until closing.

Pasadena is synonymous with celebrating the New Year. At Live on Green!, everyone can start the party early with fun-filled days of discovery and entertainment from 10:00AM to 6:00PM on December 29th and December 30th, from 10:00AM to 4:00PM on December 31st!

For directions and a schedule of events visit LiveOnGreenPasadena.com and come ready to ring in the New Year Pasadena style.

CONTACT:

Barbara Cocks

barbara.c@huertaquorum.com

818 243-6800 ext. 108

Live on Green! is produced, owned and operated by Huerta Quorum.



