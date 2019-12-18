Sodexo firmly contests the decision of the French Competition Authority and appeals

/EIN News/ -- Paris, December 18, 2019

Sodexo acknowledges the decision made by the French Competition Authority on December 18, 2019 to sanction several meal voucher issuers for practises within this industry, including Sodexo Pass France.

Sodexo firmly contests this decision which manifests a completely inaccurate appreciation of the alleged practices and of the market dynamics.

Indeed, Sodexo refutes the anticompetitive nature of the information exchanges through the “Centrale de Règlement des Titres” (central remittance agency), which cannot be characterized as strategic. The allegation of market protection is equally unjustified considering, in particular, the arrival of several new players on the market.

Consequently, Sodexo has decided to appeal.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018)





22 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest private employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

14.7 billion euro in market capitalization (as of November 6, 2019)





Contacts

Medias Investors Mathieu SCARAVETTI

Tél. : +33 1 57 75 81 28



Mathieu.scaravetti @sodexo.com Virginia JEANSON

Tel: +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com



