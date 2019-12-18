Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Phenylketonuria (PKU) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Phenylketonuria (PKU) market. This report focused on Phenylketonuria (PKU) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The key players covered in this study

Biomarin

Vitaflo

Mead Johnson

Nutricia

Cambrooke

Dr. Schär

Prominmetabolics

PKU Perspectives

Market Overview

The world phenylketonuria (PKU) market has recorded a humongous demand in the recent past and is likely to attain similar growth rate over the forecast period. The surging prevalence of PKU worldwide is likely to accelerate the market growth during the anticipated timeframe.

The presence of pipeline drugs such as, CNSA-001 RTX-134, and SYNB1618 is predicted to encourage the market growth during the anticipated timeframe. CNSA-001 has been recorded to complete its Phase I study successfully and has initiated its Phase II clinical trial. It has also received the FDA fast-track designation. Surging commercialization and development of novel drugs are estimated to propel the phenylketonuria market during the anticipated timeframe.

Moreover, several awareness programs which are conducted by the public as well as private organizations are likely to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, organizations conducting these programs include Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, SickKids, Boston Children’s Hospital, and CHOC Children’s. al, and physical health PKU patients.

Constant research and dev elopement activities for the particular illness are further predicted to improve the market growth over the years. Major market players are involving themselves in mergers and acquisitions and collaborations in order to gain a strong foothold in the global market. These factors are estimated to foster the market growth in the coming years. Also, the high availability of reimbursement policies associated with the high treatment cost of PKU will propel the demand for the market in the coming years. Rising number of funding programs by several organizations is predicted to drive the market in the coming years.

Segmental Analysis

The world phenylketonuria (PKU) market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the world phenylketonuria (PKU) market is segmented into supplements and medications.

The application segment of the world phenylketonuria (PKU) market is segmented into hospital, household, and others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the phenylketonuria (PKU) market spans across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the phenylketonuria (PKU) market in the North American region is likely to command the largest share and is predicted to retain its position in the coming years. Favorable mandates along with surging government initiatives for PKU treatment are some of the major factors likely to bolster the growth of the phenylketonuria across the globe. Constant research and development activities along with commercialization of novel drugs are further anticipated to propel the PKU market over the estimated timeframe.

On the other hand, Europe is predicted to record the fastest growth rate over the assessment period, and its growth can be majorly accredited to the delay in entry of generic version of Kuvan. Moreover, the advent of palynziq drug in the region is estimated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure as well as high expenditure on healthcare is likely to augment the market size in the estimated timeframe.

