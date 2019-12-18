Motorcycle Battery Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Motorcycle Battery Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Motorcycle Battery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Motorcycle Battery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Motorcycle Battery market. This report focused on Motorcycle Battery market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Motorcycle Battery Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The key players covered in this study

Tianneng Battery

Chaowei Power

Johnson Controls

GS Yuasa

Exide Technologies

Sebang

Chuanxi Storage

Banner Batteries

Exide Industries

Camel Group

Nipress

East Penn

Leoch

Yacht

Haijiu

Pinaco

Furukawa Battery

LCB

Tong Yong

RamCar

Market Overview

The surging application of lithium batteries in motorcycles is considered to be one of the chief growth factors driving the motorcycle battery market worldwide. The increased preference for lithium-ion batteries is mainly due to a high resistance to self-discharge. These batteries can hold the charge for several months since their self-discharging is ten times lower than the self-discharge of standard lead-acid batteries. Lead-acid batteries tend to lose their efficiency over a certain period of time owing to the formation of sulphates formed by the immersion of lead plates in the sulphuric acid.

The world motorcycle battery has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years and is predicted to retain its position in the global market over the forecast period. The chief factors contributing to the growth of the market is the development of supercapacitors as next-generation batteries. As the power storage of supercapacitors is reliable as well as fast, it is likely to garner huge demand worldwide in the coming few years. With possessing superior capacity compared to lead acid batteries in terms of power density, it has been estimated that the demand for supercapacitors will augment over the estimated timeframe as they can be charged quickly compared to lead-acid batteries.

Segmental Analysis

The world motorcycle battery market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the world motorcycle battery market is segmented into AGM, SLI, and lithium.

The application segment of the world motorcycle market comprises gas engine/SLI and electric drive train.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the world motorcycle battery market spans across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region is likely to command the largest market share, with countries like China and India likely to emerge as the major contributors. The purchase volume of motorcycles is estimated to spur in the Asia Pacific region mainly due to the rising economic standards, coupled with improving standard of living of the individuals, thereby propelling the growth of the motorcycle battery market during the anticipated timeframe. Moreover, the preference for motorcycle is considerably high in the region owing to the existence of narrow roads along with high traffic congestion. This will further catapult the motorcycle battery market growth over the forecast period.

Europe is considered to register a promising growth in the coming year, with the presence of developed countries such as, Germany, France, Spain, and the U.K. The region is home to several leading players like KTM, Energica Motor Company, GOVECS, BMW, and Piaggio, which has further propelled the growth of the market across the globe. Rapid industrialization along with infrastructural developments, especially in developed economies has further created new avenues of growth for the OEMs. Moreover, the implementation of advanced and latest technologies, coupled with the establishment of government mandates will spur the motorcycle battery market in the coming years.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

….

12.Makita Tianneng Battery

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 Chaowei Power

12.3 Johnson Controls

12.4 GS Yuasa

12.5 Exide Technologies

12.6 Sebang

12.7 Chuanxi Storage

12.8 Banner Batteries

12.9 Exide Industries

12.10 Camel Group

12.11 Nipress

12.12 East Penn

12.13 Leoch

12.14 Yacht

12.15 Haijiu

12.16 Pinaco

12.17 Furukawa Battery

12.18 LCB

12.19 Tong Yong

12.20 RamCar

Continued….

