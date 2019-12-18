Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Industry

Description

The consumption of high levels of alcohol can lead to several diseases, thus putting life at risk. This awareness among consumers, globally, has led a significant proportion of the population in shifting their preference towards healthier alternatives, more so the woman population, thus contributing to the overall revenue of the non-alcoholic malt beverages market.

This report focuses on Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Asahi Breweries

Suntory Holdings

Radeberger Gruppe

Van Pur

Nestle

CHI Ltd

Royal Unibrew

United Dutch Breweries

Aujan Industries

Harboes Bryggeri

Holsten Brauerei AG

Goya Foods

Mecca Grade Estate Malt

Burlinger

Breva

Brauerei Kaiserdom

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4455560-global-non-alcoholic-malt-beverages-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Market Segmentation

This area of the report includes a brief explanation of the various segments of the market and is directed based on various perspectives. The segmental study of the market helps users to make highly difficult business decisions and also helps uncover the various patterns that can potentially change the market direction in the coming years. The geographical division was done among North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. This geographical division is expected to uncover the relationship between the development potential saw by these regional markets and their effect on the development direction over the assessment period.

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Dairy-based

Carbonated & Soda Drinks

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cans

Liquid Cartons

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retails

Research Methodology

The global Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages market was studied in a highly in-depth manner and following which the market estimations was made using different research and analytical methodologies. Among the various tools used, the Five Forces Model by Porter was used to gain understanding about the market competition and the intensity of the industry.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4455560-global-non-alcoholic-malt-beverages-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

...

8 Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Asahi Breweries

8.1.1 Asahi Breweries Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Asahi Breweries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Asahi Breweries Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Suntory Holdings

8.2.1 Suntory Holdings Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Suntory Holdings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Suntory Holdings Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Radeberger Gruppe

8.3.1 Radeberger Gruppe Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Radeberger Gruppe Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Radeberger Gruppe Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Van Pur

8.4.1 Van Pur Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Van Pur Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Van Pur Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Nestle

8.5.1 Nestle Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Nestle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Nestle Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 CHI Ltd

8.6.1 CHI Ltd Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 CHI Ltd Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 CHI Ltd Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Royal Unibrew

8.7.1 Royal Unibrew Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Royal Unibrew Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Royal Unibrew Non-Alcoholic Malt Beverages Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 United Dutch Breweries

8.9 Aujan Industries

8.10 Harboes Bryggeri

8.11 Holsten Brauerei AG

8.12 Goya Foods

8.13 Mecca Grade Estate Malt

8.14 Burlinger

8.15 Breva

8.16 Brauerei Kaiserdom

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4455560

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.