Electric Car Rental Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Electric Car Rental Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2025

Car rental services operate on the model of renting automobiles for short periods of time, generally ranging from a few hours to a few weeks. There is a network of local branches that assist the customers with easy pick up and drop facilities. Car rental agencies serve people who require a temporary vehicle; for example, those who do not own a car or tourists. The demand for car rental services has increased due to the growth of the tourism industry and the cost advantages they offer to the users.

Advancements in battery technology such as the development of Li-ion batteries are propelling the growth of the EV market since Li-ion batteries have a complex chemistry and do not adhere to Moore’s law. The traces of new compounds alter the properties of the battery materials and increase the energy density. Manufacturers are replacing the anode material from graphite to silicon due to their high energy density. Major battery manufacturers are also focusing on developing multivalent-ion batteries and next-generation lithium-sulfur batteries, that store energy in chemical bonds and in huge quantity. According to our analysis, technological advancements in battery technology will be one of the key trends that will gain traction in the electric car rental market.

The electric car rental market is highly competitive due to the presence of several well-established vendors. The key vendors in this electric car lease market are investing immensely in setting up charging infrastructure to make it easy to rent electric vehicles. Factors such as the advancements in technology, the introduction of government regulations, and the entry of new players, will intensify the competitive environment among the vendors in the electric car rental market.

This report focuses on Electric Car Rental volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avis Budget Group

Enterprise Holdings

Europcar Group

Hertz

Sixt

BlueIndy

DriveElectric

Drive Electric Orlando

DriveNow

Easirent

Green Motion

Wattacars

Zoomcar

Segmental Analysis

The report divides the Electric Car Rental market into various categories based on different aspects of the product or services which would help the companies entering the market to understand the market in a wider perspective. The segmental analysis would provide information on the current scenario and emerging trends in the Electric Car Rental market, the analysis also provides detailed and accurate insights into the market. The report analyzes the Electric Car Rental market in the region of Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Segment by Type

Economy cars

Luxury cars

Segment by Application

Electric Cars

Others

